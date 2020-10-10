M S Dhoni's 5-year-old daughter Ziva gets rape threats after CSK loses match to KKR

After Chennai Super Kings lost a match to Kolkata Knight Riders, many fans were disappointed and they took to social media to troll Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his poor performance. Trolling players is a common reaction from so-called "fans" when their favourite team loses a match but this time it has left social media users both shocked and disgusted as rape threats were given to Dhoni's five-year-old daughter, Ziva.

Several posts with rape and death threats were removed by social media platforms but some remained for hours after they were posted. Posts with such threats on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram surfaced shortly after CSK failed to chase a target of 168 that was set up KKR in Abu Dhabi.

M S Dhoni's wife Sakshi too was targeted in some posts.

Many users condemned the rape and death threats against 5-year-old Ziva and several fans wished Dhoni and his family well.

Seeing such obnoxious comments being made towards a child, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also took to Twitter to slam the mentality of such people.

“All the players giving their best, sometimes it just doesn’t work but it’s doesn’t give anyone any authority to give a threat to a young child #mentality #respect”, he tweeted.

