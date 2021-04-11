Dhoni fined Rs 12L for slow over rate in CSK's opener

MS Dhoni fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over rate in CSK's opener

Three-time champions CSK witnessed a poor to its IPL 14 campaign, losing by seven wickets to Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 11 2021, 09:55 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 09:55 ist
MS Dhoni captain of Chennai Super Kings bowled out during match 2 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate during his side's Indian Premier League opener against Delhi Capitals here.

Three-time champions CSK witnessed a poor to its IPL 14 campaign, losing by seven wickets to Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede stadium here on Saturday night.

Also read: Dhawan, Shaw power Delhi Capitals to big win over Chennai Super Kings

"Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10," the IPL said in a media statement.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Dhoni was fined Rs 12 lakh," the statement added.

Delhi Capitals made short work of the stiff 189-run target, riding on Shikhar Dhawan (85) and Prithvi Shaw (72) brilliant 138-run opening stand. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mahendra Singh Dhoni
Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL
IPL 2021
Indian Premier League
MS Dhoni
Cricket

What's Brewing

Kardashians herald the age of Instagram billionaires

Kardashians herald the age of Instagram billionaires

Project to trace Bengaluru's history before Kempe Gowda

Project to trace Bengaluru's history before Kempe Gowda

Prince Philip was no saint, but he was the Queen's rock

Prince Philip was no saint, but he was the Queen's rock

Are we eating healthier?

Are we eating healthier?

Saying a dignified goodbye

Saying a dignified goodbye

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

DH Toon | A year on, India's Covid-19 situation grim

DH Toon | A year on, India's Covid-19 situation grim

NASA delays Mars helicopter flight for tech check

NASA delays Mars helicopter flight for tech check

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

In Pics | 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India

 