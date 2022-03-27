Punjab and Bangalore look to play ‘out of their skin’ | IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: SWOT Analysis

What happens when two teams with the highest common factors clash? We will find out on Sunday evening

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will have to battle it out with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), a match that will be keenly watched as top rivals try to outdo each other. Whether it is a fragile middle order or the problem of not sticking with the same core for a long time, both PBKS and RCB have been in a constant state of turmoil. Under new leaders now, however, both teams will look to shed their ‘underachievers’ tag when they face each other at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium. Here's a SWOT analysis of the teams:



PBKS

Strengths: Punjab have a strong top order with Mayank and the experienced Shikhar Dhawan as openers. The fire power of Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan will also add flair to the batting order and will make them a force to reckon with.

Weaknesses: PBKS doesn’t have a strong bench strength if their first choice players get injured through the season or are out of form. The team has a rather inexperienced bowling attack that could succumb under pressure in crucial games.

Opportunities: The Mohali-based franchise has a strong Indian contingent with the under-19 sensation Raj Angad Bawa joining the ranks with Mayank Agarwal, Ishan Porel, Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh and Prabhsimran Singh. Moreover, with players such as Odean Smith being available for the entire season, Punjab looks a quite balanced side.

Threats: Lack of a death bowling option barring Kagiso Rabada and an untested middle order are major worries for the side. Moreover, over the years, Punjab has been marred with inconsistency that could haunt them even in this season.



RCB

Strengths: The greatest strength for the Bangalore franchise would be King Kohli playing without the pressure of captaincy. It could well be a defining moment that could determine the course of the season for the team. In addition, they have a splendid bowling unit consisting of Mohammaed Siraj and Harshal Patel and also the international recruits such as Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorrf.

Weaknesses: With ABD gone, the experience in the middle order has become quite shallow and the onus would be on the experienced Dinesh Karthik and the explosive Glenn (The Big Show) Maxwell to perform this season.

Opportunities: New skipper Faf Du Plessis with all his experience could guide the team for a ‘never seen before glory’. His partnerships with Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli would be vital and they could be the pillars around which the team could rotate.

Threats: RCB do not have a frontline Indian spinner and this could well be a deciding factor in determining the fortunes of the team. The Bangalore franchise would hope that Wanindu Hasaranga remains at the top of his game throughout the season otherwise this could cost the team.



Head to Head:

Total Matches: 28

PBKS Wins: 15

RCB Wins: 13



Impact Player for PBKS:

Shikhar Dhawan: Over the years, Dhawan has been known to punch above his weight and the last three seasons have proved that. The pace and bounce at DY Patil Stadium suits Shikhar’s style and the southpaw will love stamping his authority in the first game of the season.

Impact Player for PBKS:

Virat Kohli: With the pressure of captaincy off his shoulders, RCB fans are hoping that Kohli will unleash his inner beast. If he comes into form in the season opener, we all know what King Kohli can achieve.