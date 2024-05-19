Class 10 student suffers partial hearing loss after teacher slaps him several times

Ballia (UP): A teacher of a private school here has been booked for allegedly thrashing a Class 10 student, leading to partial loss of hearing, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on May 13 in the school located in Piprauli Barhagaon under the Ubhaon police station limits here during a mathematics period that the 14-year-old victim was attending, they added.

The student's father Praveen Kumar Madhukar lodged a complaint alleging that his son was beaten up by his mathematics teacher Raghavendra after he found the boy talking to another student during the class, Vipin Singh, SHO of Ubhaon police station said.