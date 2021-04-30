The Lead: Should IPL 2021 continue or not?

The Lead: Should IPL 2021 continue or not?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 30 2021, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 11:57 ist
When the country is going through such unprecedented grief, should there be a place for entertainment? Credit: Reuters File Photo

In today's episode, we discuss whether IPL should continue given the pandemic situation in the country. 

Sidney Kiran: As the coronavirus continues to ravage the country, a strong debate has been brewing for more than a week: Should the IPL continue or should be cancelled. While some fans feel that it shouldn't as it provides a distraction from all the tragic tales that they see on news 24/7, some others are of the opinion that it should be called off. The Argument: When the country is going through such unprecedented grief, there is no place for entertainment, cricket entertainment, should I say. And medical resources for running a tournament should instead be diverted to hospitals. Hello and welcome to the second episode of DH Radio IPL. Today, Roshan Tyagrajan and I, Sidney Kiran, will be debating on this topic. So, let me first throw this question to Roshan, before I go ahead and start. In your opinion, what do you think, should the IPL go ahead or called off?

Roshna Thyagrajan: Hi, Sidney. It's really hard to say at this point in time because it isn't as black and white as it seems...

To know more about the conversation listen to the podcast.

IPL 2021
IPL
sports
Cricket
Indian Premier League
dh radio
DH Podcast
The Lead

