Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Sweeping constitutional changes in Pakistan may deepen Munir’s insecurities

The 27th Amendment exposes rifts in military top brass
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 22:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2025, 22:11 IST
World newsPakistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us