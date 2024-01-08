JOIN US
DH Changemakers

DH Changemakers 2024 | Diya Naidu | This danseuse choreographs conversations through movement

Last Updated 08 January 2024, 09:17 IST

When the Jyothi Pandey gangrape was reported in 2012, Diya Naidu's first response was an inability to move. After a quick survey, she observed that most women felt this way, as if they were all victims of the crime. Diya then questioned, "if her rape is my rape, then maybe her pleasure can be mine too." All that was left to do was to build experiences through her performances - experiences that help the audience relate to themselves better. She believes in effecting change through such experiences rather than telling people what to think.

DH Changemakers

