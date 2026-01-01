<p>Arundathi, a transgender woman from Karnataka, is creating new opportunities for her community through livestock farming, skills training and legal support. From her small farm near Bharamasagara in Chitradurga, she helps transgender and other marginalised people raise goats and chickens so they can move away from begging and sex work and build steady, dignified livelihoods.</p><p>Her simple pay-it-forward idea means that once someone becomes self-reliant, they pass on animals to another person in need, slowly spreading opportunity across districts. Along with livelihood support, Arundathi also helps people get Aadhaar cards, voter IDs and access to government schemes, making sure they are seen, recognised and included.</p>