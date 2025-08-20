DH Changemakers 2026: Nominations Open

<p>Each year, DH recognises extraordinary people who persevere and overcome difficult odds to usher in change.</p><p>Since the DH Changemaker awards were launched in 2019, we have identified 150-plus trailblazers from across Karnataka in areas such as community empowerment, health, conservation, entrepreneurship, and the arts.</p><p>This year, it is time to begin our search for 15 Changemakers -- we seek to highlight their efforts, celebrate their achievements, and share their stories. On New Year’s Day in 2026, we publish print, web and video stories about these achievers.</p><p>We invite nominations from readers starting today. Send in details of individuals (below 45) and teams that you think deserve the Changemakers title and honour.</p><p>The last date for submitting nominations is September 18, 2025. Click on the link to make a nomination: <a href="https://bitly.cx/ZA6QA">https://bitly.cx/ZA6QA</a></p><p>You can also scan this QR code to make a nomination:</p>