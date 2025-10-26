Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
The who, how and why of vote chori

The who, how and why of vote chori

In August 2024, in Kamthi constituency in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, thousands of Form-6s (used to add voters) were submitted online.
Praveen Chakravarty
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 19:20 IST
Last Updated : 25 October 2025, 19:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Election CommissionOpinionPrismvotes

Follow us on :

Follow Us