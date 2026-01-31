<p>For many Adivasi communities in India, accessing healthcare is a journey filled with fear, distance, and confusion. Baby G, a Soliga woman, is changing that. She was appointed as Karnataka’s first district tribal health coordinator by the Department of Tribal Welfare.<br><br>Baby help patients navigate hospitals, understand procedures, complete documentation, and receive the treatment they deserve. She also regularly visits patients in remote Adivasi hamlets, carefully documenting their health conditions and monitoring their well-being.</p>