Copa America: Neymar burst into tears after Brazil's defeat, Messi consoles him with a hug; pics go viral
Brazilian forward Neymar burst into tears after losing the Copa America final 0-1 to Messi's Argentina. Pictures of Neymar consoled by several of his teammates are doing the rounds on the internet. Here's a look at some of them.
Brazilian forward Neymar bust into tears after losing the Copa America final 0-1 to Messi's Argentina. Credit: AFP Photo
Pictures of Neymar consoled by several of his teammates are doing the rounds on the internet. Credit: AFP Photo
In this photo, Neymar is seen comforted by Brazil's coach Tite after their team's loss. Credit: AFP Photo
Photos of Lionel Messi consoling Neymar with a hug has gone viral online. Credit: Reuters Photo
Brazil great Juninho Paulista and Neymar look dejected after the Copa America final. Credit: Reuters Photo
Neymar reacts after losing the Copa America 2021 final. Credit: AFP Photo
Angel Di Maria and Neymar share an emotional moment. Credit: Reuters Photo
Neymar is comforted by Vinicius Junior in this photo. Credit: AFP Photo
An emotional Neymar looks at his runners up medal. Credit: Reuters Photo
Neymar in tears after losing 1-0 to Argentina in the Copa America final. Credit: AFP Photo
After the post-match presentation, football superstars Neymar and Messi were seen sharing sweet nothings. Credit: Reuters Photo
Brazil's Neymar is comforted by teammate Marquinhos. Credit: AFP Photo
An emotional Neymar looks dejected after losing to Argentina. Credit: Reuters Photo
Copa America: Messi's Argentina end drought, clinch first international title after 28 years
Argentina winger Angel Di Maria opened the scoreline in the 22nd minute, cheekily lobbing the ball above Brazil goalkeeper Ederson into the net | Credit: AFP Photo
After maintaining their lead in the first half, Argentina were on their toes, made to deal with attack after attack from the Brazilians | Credit: AFP Photo
Argentina custodian Emiliano Martinez and his defence had some nerve-wracking moments, like shown in the picture when Richarlison equalised for Brazil, only to be considered offside later | Credit: Reuters Photo
Messi was offered a glorious opportunity to extend Argentina's lead minutes before the end of regulation time, but squandered it | Credit: AFP Photo
However, Argentina thwarted Brazil's attempts and Messi and his teammates went on to win their first-ever international trophy. The players and staff lifted their skipper, the man carrying on his shoulders the hopes of millions of Argentinians for nearly two decades | Credit: AFP Photo
Emiliano Martinez bagged the Golden Glove Award, Messi the Top Scorer Award, and Di Maria the MVP of the Match | Credit: AFP Photos
And finally, Argentina lifted their first international trophy since the 1993 Copa America in Ecuador | Credit: Reuters Photo
