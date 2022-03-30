Fuel prices continue to rise to new record levels; Check out new rates in your city
Fuel prices continue to rise with petrol and diesel rates rising by another 80 paise per litre each on Wednesday, netting an increase of about Rs 5.60 a litre in eight revisions in nine days so far. The prices of fuel have zoomed passed Rs. 100 rupee mark at several cities. Experts say the prices are set to be further raised given the steep rise in crude oil prices in the international markets.
- 1 /13
Fuel prices continue to rise to new record levels; Check out new rates in your city Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /13
A fresh hike of 80 paise per litre was seen in fuel prices on Wednesday (March 30), taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to Rs 5.60 per litre. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /13
Petrol prices in Delhi have surpassed the 100/L mark and will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 91.47 per litre to Rs 92.27 according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /13
Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /13
This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month-long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /13
On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /13
On the following days, petrol price went up by 50 paise and 30 paise a litre while diesel rose by 55 paise and 35 paise a litre. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /13
Petrol price was on Tuesday (March 29) was hiked by 80 paise a litre and diesel by 70 paise. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /13
Mumbai is the costliest city for petrol at Rs 115.88 a litre and diesel at Rs. 100.10 a litre. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /13
In Kolkata petrol is Rs. 110.52 and diesel is Rs. 95.42. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /13
Petrol and diesel in Chennai cost Rs. 106.69 and Rs. 96.76 respectively. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /13
Petrol in Bangalore costs Rs. 105.62 per litre, and diesel costs Rs. 89.70. Credit: DH Photo
- 13 /13
In total, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 5.60 per litre each till date. Credit: Reuters Photo
Sri Lanka goes dark due to nationwide power outage
Sri Lanka began imposing record nationwide 10-hour daily power cuts as it ran out of hydroelectricity on top of a severe shortage of fuel. The state electricity monopoly said it was imposing the power cut, up from a seven-hour outage since the beginning of the month, because there was no oil to power thermal generators. Sri Lanka is in its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, because of a severe shortage of foreign currency to pay for imports.
- 1 /15
Sri Lanka goes dark due to nationwide power outage
- 2 /15
Sri Lanka on Wednesday (March 30) started imposing a record nationwide 10-hour daily power cuts as it ran out of electricity on top of a severe shortage of fuel. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /15
The nation of 22 million people is facing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, because of a severe shortage of foreign currency to pay for imports. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /15
The state electricity monopoly said it was imposing the 10-hour power cut, up from a seven-hour outage since the beginning of the month, because there was no oil to power thermal generators. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /15
More than 40 per cent of Sri Lanka's electricity is generated from hydropower, but most of the reservoirs were running dangerously low because there had been no rains, officials said. Credit: Twitter/@Welikumbura
- 6 /15
Most electricity production is from coal and oil. Both are imported but in short supply as the country does not have enough foreign exchange to pay for supplies. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /15
Meanwhile, the main fuel retailer, the state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), said there would be no diesel in the country for at least two days. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /15
The CPC told motorists waiting in long queues at petrol stations to leave and return only after imported diesel is unloaded and distributed. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /15
Fuel prices have also been increased frequently with petrol up by 92 per cent and diesel by 76 per cent since the beginning of the year. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /15
The government took 12 days to find $44 million to pay for the latest shipment of LPG and kerosene, officials said. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /15
Colombo imposed a broad import ban in March 2020 to save foreign currency needed to service its $51 billion in foreign debts. Credit: AFP Photo
- 12 /15
But this has led to widespread shortages of essential goods and sharp price rises. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
- 13 /15
Many hospitals have stopped routine surgeries, and supermarkets have been forced to ration staple foods, including rice, sugar and milk powder. Credit: AFP Photo
- 14 /15
The government has said it is seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund while asking for more loans from India and China. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
- 15 /15
The crisis was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which torpedoed tourism and remittances. Many economists also blame government mismanagement including tax cuts and years of budget deficits. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics- March 30: Best pics from around the world
- 1 /7
Scenes from Irpin amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
A marker notes the site of the former St. Joseph's Mission Residential School, where a sweep had indicated 93 possible burial sites, in Williams Lake, British Columbia, Canada. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
A general view shows the crescent moon during sunrise in Banda Aceh, Indonesia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Venezuelan migrants exchange money at street stalls in Pisiga, Bolivia. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
People take pictures with their dogs in front of cherry blossoms along the Meguro River in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
A woman walks her dog by the entrance of a compound in Yangpu distric, in Shanghai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
France's President Emmanuel Macron addresses a speech at the Elysee Palace during a ceremony to honor 28 French medal-winning athletes at the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
