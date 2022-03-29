Hollywood stars glam up Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty; See Pics
UPDATED : Mar 29 2022, 15:05 IST
From body-hugging gowns to daring dresses, here we take a look at the best outfits from the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty.
Hollywood stars glam up Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty; See Pics
Jessica Chastain, who won the best actress at the 94th Academy Awards, wore a custom emerald gown by Gucci. Credit: AFP Photo
Reality star Kim Kardashian turned heads in a bright blue second-skin Balenciaga gown. Credit: Reuters Photo
Julia Fox looked radiant in a skintight black leather gown. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ashlee Simpson stunned all in a plunging embellished gown. Credit: Reuters Photo
Winnie Harlow left her fans drooling in a thigh-high slit Versace dress. Credit: Reuters Photo
Halsey wore a see-through dress that left little to the imagination. Credit: Reuters Photo
Tennis sensation Serena Williams wore a sparkly plunging mini dress by Versace. Credit: Reuters Photo
US singer Addison Rae attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a strapless all-black gown. Credit: AFP Photo
Singer Normani stunned in a black sheer dress. Credit: AFP Photo
Billy Porter turned heads in this black designer ensemble. Credit: AFP Photo
Algerian-French actress Sofia Boutella sizzled in a black shimmery gown. Credit: AFP Photo
King Richard star Demi Singleton arrived in a Paco Rabanne outfit. Credit: AFP Photo
Zoey Deutch arrived in a sequin Carolina Herrera gown which had a mesmerizing effect on all. Credit: AFP Photo
Mindy Kaling arrived donning a vibrant Dolce & Gabbana dress. Credit: AFP Photo
American actress Zooey Deschanel wore an ensemble by Christopher John Rogers. Credit: AFP Photo
Paloma Jimenez ruled the red carpet in a metallic top with a sexy white skirt. Credit: AFP Photo
Alexandra Daddario wows in black beads during the party. Credit: AFP Photo
Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski made a daring appearance in Vintage Armani Prive. Credit: AFP Photo
Hailee Steinfeld arrived in an off-the-shoulder gown. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, March 29: Best pics from around the world
UPDATED : Mar 29 2022, 07:14 ISTWorld news | Sports News | Ukraine | Bolivia | USA | Mexico | Panama | Argentina |
Russian troops continue to pour into Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol.
Aerial view of an antenna that measures humidity and carbon dioxide gas indexes at the Juan Diaz mangrove, in Panama City. Credit: AFP Photo
Photo released by Telam of people gathering at the Plaza de Mayo square in Buenos Aires on April 2, 1982, to acclaim Argentine dictator Leopoldo Galtieri after Argentine forces invaded the Falkland Islands. Credit: AFP Photo
Mennonite women ride a cart at the Mennonite village of Sabinal in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The Mennonite community debates between those who keep their ancient traditions and those who embrace modernity. Credit: AFP Photo
Rep Jamie Raskin (D-MD) (R) speaks alongside Rep Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Rep Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol. Credit: AFP Photo
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns a shot to Alex DeMinaur of Australia during the Men’s Singles match on Day 8 of the 2022 Miami Open. Credit: AFP Photo
Members of the Bolivian Special Force against Drug Trafficking (FELCN) take part in an operation in which 38 people were arrested and high-calibre weapons and 66 aircrafts were seized. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - March 29, 2022
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - March 29, 2022
Aries| Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what's happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue. Lucky colour: Topaz| Lucky number: 2| Credit: Pixabay
Taurus| A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. Lucky colour: Indigo| Lucky number: 3| Credit: Pixabay
Gemini| You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Lucky colour: Beige| Lucky number: 6| Credit: Pixabay
Cancer| A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. Lucky colour: White| Lucky number: 1| Credit: Pixabay
Leo| A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Your desire for excitement and adventure may be expensive. Lucky color: Orange| Lucky number: 4| Credit: Pixabay
Virgo| Confusion regarding other people's money and joint ventures will come to a head. A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Lucky colour: Scarlet| Lucky number: 7| Credit: Pixabay
Libra| You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Lucky colour: Ivory| Lucky number: 9| Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio| Your intellectual energy is heightened, so it’s a great time for brainstorming or discussing your plans. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down, unless you are ready to make changes. Lucky colour: Magenta| Lucky number: 3| Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius| Try to curb your impulsive nature today. You are generous to a fault, but be prudent too. By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Lucky colour: Lavender| Lucky number: 2| Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn| Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true. Lucky colour: Violet| Lucky number: 8| Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius| A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Expect delays in communications and travel. Lucky colour: Saffron| Lucky number: 4| Credit: Pixabay
Pisces| A difficult phase at work could lead to great success; your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Lucky colour: Magenta| Lucky number: 6| Credit: Pixabay
Bharat Bandh: Daily life hit as 2-day nationwide strike begins
UPDATED : Mar 28 2022, 16:51 IST
Normal life was disrupted at various states as a 48 hours Bharat bandh called by different trade unions to protest against government policies kicked off in several states on Monday (April 28). The nationwide strike will be observed for two days, March 28 and 29.
Bharat Bandh: Daily life hit as 2-day nationwide strike begins
Daily life was thrown out of gear in some states after 48 hours of Bharat bandh called by different trade unions to protest against government policies kicked off. Credit: PTI Photo
Transport services were affected in a few states as protesters blocked roads and also halted train movements at some railway stations in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
Operations at offices, educational institutions and commercial establishments were unaffected in most parts of the state. Credit: PTI Photo
Banking services were partially impacted in Kolkata as branches in a few areas downed shutters with a section of employees not reporting for duty, while many ATMs remained closed. Credit: PTI Photo
Employees of the UCO Bank raise slogans in protest during 'Bharat Bandh' in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
A deserted branch of the Punjab National Bank during 'Bharat Bandh', in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
In Bhubaneshwar, Trade Union members halted train movements at some railway stations. Credit: PTI Photo
Workers sit inside their vehicles that are used for coal transportation during the two-day Bharat Bandh in Dhanbad. Credit: PTI Photo
Left trade union members are seen staging a protest against the Centre's policies that are allegedly affecting farmers and workers, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Credit: PTI Photo
Security was beefed up at Guwahati to avoid any mishap. Credit: PTI Photo
Hundreds of Left trade union members blocked the Dak Bungalow Road in support of the two-day Bharat Bandh, in Patna. Credit: PTI Photo
FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week comes to a close
UPDATED : Mar 28 2022, 13:30 IST
#Fivedaysoffashion at the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week drew to an end with a grand finale by Falguni Shane Peacock. The designers went bright and beautiful with an array of glittering ensembles. Ananya Pandey looked confident in a short, pink dress as the showstopper. The day also saw a number of other celebrities gracing the ramp. Here’s a look at them.
FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week comes to a close
Ananya Panday closed the show for Falguni Shane Peacock at the Grand Finale of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
Aparshakti Khurana and Raghav Chadha walked the ramp for designer Pawan Sachdeva at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
Neha Dhupia turned the showstopper for plus-size brand aLL at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
Nargis Fakhri looked beautiful as she walked for Romaa at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
Kangana Ranaut made her second appearance at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week by closing the show for Varun Chakkilam. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
Pooja Hegde closed the show for Keerthi Kadire at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
Divya Khosla Kumar walked the stage for Sejal Kamdar's collection at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
Aditya Seal and Neha Kapur looked great as they closed Siddartha Tytler's show at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk
Urvashi Rautela walked for designers Reynu Tandon and Nikhita at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week. Credit: Instagram/lakmefashionwk