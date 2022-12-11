In Pics | 12 Best staycations for winter 2022
In today's time, travellers prefer private stay rentals over hotel booking and there are some amazing companies that offer amazing and value-for-money stays loaded with other facilities that are hard to resist. While people have started planning for their Christmas holiday and New Year vacation, here we list some of the perfect getaways in Northern India to escape and witness the beauty of a snowy landscape.
Ekam, Chail: A regal abode hidden in the midst of a forest with a verdant lawn, a gazebo, gorgeous sitouts, an indoor fireplace, and an envious library. Made of wood and stone, equipped with modern furnishings, every part of the home has a rhythm of its own. The sit-outs on every floor offer stunning vistas of the snow-capped Himalayas, and the surrounding flora make for an almost-poetic, indoor-outdoor living experience. Credit: Special Arrangement
Hakushu, Shimla: An uber-luxe property in Sainj, near Shimla, Himachal Pradesh draws heavy influence from Japanese architecture and interiors, seen through its clean, minimalist look and soothing earthy hues. The home has employed an all-women staff, with many of them who have struggled to securely support themselves or their family. Credit: Special Arrangement
Monarch Manor, Manali: Monarch Manor in Manali is a restored architectural masterpiece that is nestled amidst one of Manali's quietest locales. The Glass Suite is the most romantic holiday destination for couples near Delhi. One can catch the first snowfall of the season from the clear ceiling above the bed, or spend hours in the hot-tub jacuzzi under the stars. Credit: Special Arrangement
Hillstation Over Tirthan Valley, Manali: Surrounded by dense forests, and opening to stunning vistas of the Tirthan Valley, Hillstation Over Tirthan Valley is a luxurious homestay in Gushaini, a quaint village close to Kullu and regarded as Himachal’s best kept secret. This homestay in Tirthan Valley is located 55 kms from Bhuntar airport and 6 km from the Great Himalayan National Park (a UNESCO heritage site). Credit: Special Arrangement
Hardy’s Hideaway, Shimla: Resting splendidly atop the hills of Shimla, this is one typical pahadi home, nestling amidst beautiful orchards and a valley. A mere 3-hour drive away from Shimla Airport, is a beacon that gravitates anyone looking for an escape from the urban sprawl towards itself. With 4-bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms that can be booked independently, this homestay in Shimla is the perfect getaway for couples, 2-3 families or a large group of friends. Credit: Special Arrangement
Willow Castle, Bhimtal: Willow Castle is a pet-friendly homestay in Bhimtal surrounded by the magnificent mountains of Uttarakhand. This place is an ideal vacation destination and a perfect getaway near Delhi and Chandigarh. One can enjoy uninterrupted views of the Himalayas from this place near Sattal while enjoying your daily brew. Credit: Special Arrangement
Casa Bellissimo, Dehradun: Adorned with the colourful hues and the charm of Dehradun, Casa Bellissimo is everything your dream vacation feels like. Literally meaning ‘the beautiful house,’ this 3-bedroom villa in the hills exudes leisure and comfort. Located 45 minutes from Jolly Grant International Airport, you will be instantly swept away by the villa’s incredible European architecture and rustic interiors. Credit: Special Arrangement
Elysian, Dehradun: Elysian is a stunning luxury villa in Dehradun. that offers the best valley views from the French windows in the bedrooms and living room. This homestay in Dehradun has a blend of earthy and modern vibes. The brick-and-stone structure of this boutique home houses modern amenities and furnishings - ideal for the best getaway for couples, small families and close friends. Credit: Special Arrangement
Cottage Glade, Dehradun : Inspired by European wooden chalets, this cottage homestay near The Doon School was built as a home for families and friends who want to escape to the mountains for a detox getaway. Credit: Special Arrangement
Gardens On The Lake, Bhimtal: Gardens On The Lake is a private homestay in Bhimtal, Uttarakhand, that guarantees some amazing views of Bhimtal Lake and the mighty Himalayas around you. One can soak in the views of its tranquil waters from the verdant green lawn of this humble abode while sipping a hot cup of chai. Credit: Special Arrangement
El Sueno, Mukteshwar: El Sueno is a boutique villa in Mukteshwar and is ideal for pet-parents, couples, small families and close groups of friends. This place has an incredible wood-and-stone structure, built along the Koti Banal style of architecture with an indoor fireplace, powder room and ensuite bathrooms. Credit: Special Arrangement
The Amlyn, Manali: Amlyn is a 6-bedroom homestay that is perched on a hilltop in Vashisht, Manali. Located 15 minutes (3 km) from Manali Mall Road and 10 mins (2 km) from the Vashisht Temple and Geothermal Hot Springs, this property offers the 180° unobstructed view with the Beas river flowing below and the majestic Himalayas out front. Credit: Special Arrangement
