In Pics | 5 common mistakes to avoid while driving
Did you know that 99 per cent of the road accidents are caused by human error? This is a sad truth that most drivers continue to repeat the same mistakes on the road, due to their faulty habits. Here are some of the most common driving mistakes one should avoid.
Never rush when the light is yellow. This can be fatal not only for you but also for others nearby. Credit: BK Janardhan/DH Photo
Avoid attending calls while driving no matter how important it is. In present day, mobile is an easy distraction and people tend to get glued to it. Credit: Getty Images
Keeping an eye up front is important, but not enough. Alertness in all directions is key for a safe drive. Side mirrors help in keeping a check. Credit: AFP Photo
Switching lanes on roads may sometimes be necessary, but one should always use indicators to signal this movement. Credit: PTI Photo
Avoid stopping abruptly without warning. Pressing the brakes for no reason may lead to an unwanted accident or jam on roads and highways. Credit: DH Photo
News in Pics, November 30, 2022: Best photos from the world
Aerial photo captured during an overflight of the Northeast Rift Zone eruption of Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii. Credit: Reuters Photo
England's midfielder #08 Jordan Henderson celebrates after England won the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between Wales and England. Credit: AFP Photo
A man steers a boat in Dal Lake amid a thick blanket of fog in Srinagar. Credit: AFP Photo
People gather to protest the Chinese governments continued continued zero-Covid policies at the University of California Berkeley campus in Berkeley, California. Credit: AFP Photo
A migrant from Afghanistan warms himself in an emergency blanket after being rescued by a French maritime protection vessel as the boat he was travelling in with 60 other migrants began to take water in the English Channel, in an attempt to reach Britain. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - November 30, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and overwork will be the two major culprits. Visitors may drop by unexpectedly, resulting in tension at home. Your intellectual wit brings popularity today. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 3
Taurus | Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. In-laws are troublesome. The flow of money is stable and will improve. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 9
Gemini | Travel for business or pleasure today. Don’t dwell on past regrets. Try not to argue about trivial matters. Career-wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 2
Cancer | An unexpected windfall or gain comes your way. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. Do not rush into long-range financial commitments. A surprising encounter could lead to a lifelong friendship. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 7
Leo | Don’t take your frustrations out on the ones you love. You experience delays or additional red tape in official work. Today you work, but also enjoy a sense of accomplishment. Your instincts will be at their sharpest and it would be best to trust your gut feeling about all matters. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 5
Virgo | Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Lucky Colour: Crimson. Lucky Number: 6
Libra | You’ve done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you’ve made. But you are paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 3
Scorpio | Your judgement has not been your best friend as it led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. A project you’ve been working on for a long time concludes successfully. Lucky Colour: Jade. Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius | Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing your close ones of things they have not done. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. Be prepared to accept the positive contributions and influences of others in your life. Lucky Colour: Opal. Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn | Make sure you always get the full story on everything you do, every contract you get into and every new person you meet so as to be clear on what’s happening. Deception about some parts of your life could be an issue. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 4
Aquarius | Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 7
Pisces | Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Lucky Number: 93
In Pics | 10 Most active volcanoes in the world
The world's largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, started its first eruption in 38 years spewing waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash on November 28. While the eruption of Mauna Loa continues to make headlines, here we list the top 10 most active volcanoes in the world.
Italy’s Stromboli is one of the most active volcanoes in the world and it has reportedly been spewing ash and lava continuously since 1932. Credit: AP Photo
Lying in the depths between Calabria and Sicily, Volcano Marsili, the undersea volcano south of Naples which is 70 kilometres long and 3,000 metres tall (10,000 feet), is a true giant. It is the largest active volcano in Europe and has the potential to trigger a tsunami with an eruption. Credit: AFP Photo
Volcano Sangay is located in the eastern cordillera of Ecuador. Its last eruption began in March 2019 and has continued into 2021. Credit: Rollandburn/Reddit
The world's most active volcanic mass, Mount Kilauea, is located on the island of Hawaii and has been continuously erupting in one form or another since 1983. From May to August in 2021, the volcano produced its magnum opus, unleashing 320,000 Olympic-size swimming pools’ worth of molten rock from its eastern flank. Credit: AFP Photo
Mount Etna in Italy is Europe's largest and most active volcano with regular explosions and glowing lava flows. Credit: AP Photo
Located on the southeast tip of Tanna Island in Vanuatu, Volcano Yasur has been erupting continuously since Captain Cook observed ash eruptions in 1774. Even scientists have believed that this volcano could have been erupting for over 800 years. Credit: Twitter/@glencraig
Since it's discovery in the 1960s, Erta Ale in Ethiopia is famous for its continuous lava lake that has been active for most of the past decades. Credit: Twitter/@weird_sci
Santa Maria Volcano is a large active volcano in the western highlands of Guatemala and has been actively erupting since 1922. It is the site of one of the 20th century's largest eruptions. Credit: Twitter/@dan_sturgess
From Mount Merapi, Sinabung to Lewotolo, Indonesia has the most active volcanoes that have erupted with lava and gas clouds regularly. Credit: AFP Photo
Popocatepetl is an active stratovolcano and is located in Mexico City. In the past, large eruptions have buried Atzteque settlements, maybe even entire pyramids according to historians. Credit: AFP Photo
China beefs up security after protests against Covid-19 curbs
Big cities in China beefed their security in the wake of nationwide rallies calling for political freedom and an end to Covid-19 lockdowns. The country's leadership faced a weekend of protests not seen in decades as anger over unrelenting lockdowns fuelled deep-rooted frustration with its political system.
China's major cities of Beijing and Shanghai were blanketed with security on November 29 in the wake of nationwide rallies calling for political freedoms and an end to Covid-19 lockdowns. Credit: AFP Photo
The country's leadership faced a weekend of protests not seen in decades as anger over unrelenting lockdowns fuelled deep-rooted frustration with its political system. Credit: AFP Photo
A deadly fire last week in Urumqi, the capital of the northwestern region of Xinjiang, was the catalyst for the wave of outrage, with protesters taking to the streets in cities around China. Credit: Reuters Photo
The demonstrators said Covid-19 restrictions were to blame for hampering rescue efforts. Credit: AFP Photo
Anger over lockdowns has led to calls for political change, with protesters holding up blank sheets of paper to symbolise the censorship to which the world's most populous country is subjected. Credit: AFP Photo
More protests had been planned but did not materialise as cities like Beijing and Shanghai noted a heavy police presence of hundreds of vehicles and officers on the streets. Credit: AFP Photo
Small clusters of officers were deployed to metro exits near the protest site. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
Frustration with the zero-Covid policy remained palpable despite the overwhelming police deployment. Credit: AFP Photo
There are signs that some local authorities are taking steps to relax some of the rules and dampen the unrest -- and that authorities may be seeking a path out of the rigid policy. Credit: AP/PTI Photo