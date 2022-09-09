In Pics | 5 longest-reigning monarchs in history
From King Louis XIV, Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great to Queen Elizabeth II, here we take a look at the longest-reigning monarchs of all time.
- 1 /6
In Pics | 5 longest-reigning monarchs in history
- 2 /6
King Louis XIV of France (72 years, 110 days). Credit: Wikipedia
- 3 /6
Queen Elizabeth II of Britain (70 years, 7 months, 2 days). Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great of Thailand (70 years, 126 days). Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /6
Johann II of Liechtenstein (70 years, 91 days). Credit: Twitter/MartinChelt
- 6 /6
K’inich Janaab Pakal of the Maya city-state of Palenque (68 years, 33 days). Credit: Twitter/whencyclopedia
In Pics | Queen Elizabeth II's life in pictures
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022. She was 96. As the Queen leaves behind seventy years of legacy, here we look back through the decades at Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
- 1 /28
In Pics | Queen Elizabeth II's life in pictures | Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /28
Princess Elizabeth (now The Queen) was born at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York - who later became King George VI - and Queen Elizabeth. Credit: AP Photo
- 3 /28
No one expected that she would one day become Monarch. Things changed drastically for the royals in December 1936 when King Edward VIII abdicated, leaving her father as King, and her as next in line to the throne. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /28
Elizabeth made her first public speech at age 14 on the BBC Children’s Hour to reassure children who had been separated from their parents during the Blitz in 1940. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /28
Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) and Princess Margaret (1930-2002) ride in a carriage with the King and Queen to Crathie Kirk from Balmoral Castle to attend a morning service, in Scotland on 9th October 1938. Credit: Getty Images
- 6 /28
In 1945, Elizabeth became the first and only woman in the history of the British royal family, who has served in the military. She got into the Women's Auxilary Territorial Service (ATS) and served Britain during World War II. Credit: Twitter/cmclymer
- 7 /28
The queen and Philip married on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey. Credit: Getty Images
- 8 /28
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh pose in Buckingham Palace, in London in 1948. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /28
Princess Elizabeth takes her pet dog for a walk in Hyde Park, London, on February 26, 1936. It is widely known that Elizabeth loved corgi dogs. Credit: AP Photo
- 10 /28
Queen Elizabeth II embraced motherhood on November 14, 1948. Prince Charles, now king of the United Kingdom, was born. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and their three children Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew pose on the grounds of Balmoral Castle, near the village of Crathie in Aberdeenshire. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /28
Elizabeth became the mother of the second child and her only daughter, Anne on August 15, 1950. Credit: AFP Photo
- 12 /28
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are seated with their children, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne at Buckingham Palace on the occasion of the royal couple's silver wedding anniversary. Credit: AP Photo
- 13 /28
Elizabeth becomes queen upon the death of her father George VI in February 1952. Credit: AFP Photo
- 14 /28
On June 2, 1953, She was crowned in a grand coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Credit: AFP Photo
- 15 /28
Queen Elizabeth’s third child, Prince Andrew, was born on February 19, 1960. Credit: Getty Images
- 16 /28
Queen Elizabeth’s fourth child, Prince Edward was born on March 10, 1964. Credit: Twitter/BritishVogue
- 17 /28
Elizabeth created history by visiting West Germany in May 1965. Her visit was the first visit by a British monarch in 52 years. Credit: Getty Images
- 18 /28
The year 1977 celebrated Queen Elizabeth's Silver Jubilee, marking 25 years on the throne. Credit: AFP Photo
- 19 /28
Queen Elizabeth made an unprecedented television broadcast in tribute to Princess Diana who died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. Credit: AP Photo
- 20 /28
Elizabeth marked 50 years of reign with her Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2002. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 21 /28
In 2007, Elizabeth became the longest-living British monarch, overtaking Victoria. Credit: AFP Photo
- 22 /28
In May 2011, Elizabeth made a historic visit to Ireland, the first visit by a British monarch since Irish independence. Credit: Getty Images
- 23 /28
Queen Elizabeth marked 60 years of her reign with a Diamond Jubilee in 2012. Credit: AFP Photo
- 24 /28
Queen Elizabeth succeeded Queen Victoria in September 2015 and became the longest-serving monarch in British history. Credit: AFP Photo
- 25 /28
Queen Elizabeth marked her Sapphire Jubilee, marking 65 years on the throne on February 6, 2017. Credit: Getty Images
- 26 /28
Queen Elizabeth lost her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, on April 9, 2021. He was 99. Credit: AFP Photo
- 27 /28
Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to reach a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years as sovereign on February 6, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 28 /28
Elizabeth breathed her last at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96 on September 08, 2022. Her eldest son becomes King Charles III. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, Sept 9, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /5
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in central London after it was announced that Queen Elizabeth II has died, in central London on September 8, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /5
An internally displaced flood-affected child stands in his makeshift shelter in a flood-hit area following heavy rains in Dera Allah Yar town of Jaffarabad district in Balochistan province on September 8, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
Dust and smoke rise during a reported Russian forces bombing, in the Syrian rebel-held western countryside of Idlib, on September 8, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /5
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Afghanistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 8, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /5
Plumes of smoke rise as wildfire approaches a home during the Fairview Fire near Hemet, California in Riverside County on September 7, 2022. - A ferocious heat wave scorching the western United States could finally begin to wane in the coming days, forecasters said on September 7, but they warned of dangerous fire conditions as howling winds sweep through the bone-dry region. Credit: AFP Photo
Huge crowds gather at Buckingham Palace to mourn Queen Elizabeth II
There were emotional scenes as massive crowds gathered at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace and sang a forlorn God Save the Queen after the news of the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. Thousands braved the rain to stand at the palace gates in homage to the queen, the world's longest-serving monarch who died at Balmoral, her Scottish estate. She was 96.
- 1 /16
Emotional scenes: Huge crowds gather at Buckingham Palace to mourn Queen Elizabeth II.
- 2 /16
A union flag flies at half mast atop Buckingham Palace in central London after the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's demise. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /16
The news of Queen Elizabeth II's demise spread rapidly across the globe and left many shocked. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /16
People hug at the Queen Victoria Memorial opposite Buckingham Palace in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /16
People react outside Buckingham Palace to news of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /16
A woman becomes emotional while speaking outside Buckingham Palace in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /16
A police officer stands guard with the floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace in central London after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /16
People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London after the demise of Britain's longest-reigning monarch. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /16
Well-wishers gather outside Buckingham Palace. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /16
A notice announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II is placed on the railings outside Buckingham Palace in central London. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /16
Queen Elizabeth II, one of the most respected figures to billions of people around the world, was in her Platinum Jubilee year. Credit: AFP Photo
- 12 /16
Police officers guard a notice announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II outside Buckingham Palace in central London. Credit: AFP Photo
- 13 /16
People gather to pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II at the Queen Victoria Memorial opposite Buckingham Palace, central London. Credit: AFP Photo
- 14 /16
People congregate at the Queen Victoria Memorial opposite Buckingham Palace in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 15 /16
People pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in London. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 16 /16
People gather to pay homage to Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, central London. Credit: AFP Photo
In pics | Queen Elizabeth II with world leaders over the years
Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 9, was the oldest and longest-reigning monarch in British history and one of the most influential figures on this planet. From a string of US presidents to Indian prime ministers, Queen Elizabeth II had met almost all the influential political personalities from around the world during her record-breaking time on the throne. Here’s a look at some of her encounters with foreign leaders.
- 1 /25
In pics | Queen Elizabeth II with world leaders over the years
- 2 /25
There have been 13 US Presidents during the Queen's reign and, with the exception of President Johnson, Elizabeth has met each one. In this photo, the 34th president of the United States, Dwight D Eisenhower, is seen with Queen Elizabeth at the British Embassy in Washington DC in 1957. Credit: Instagram/royalcollectiontrust
- 3 /25
Here's a picture from 2011 where Queen Elizabeth II is seen posing for a photograph with the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama at Buckingham Palace. Credit: Instagram/royalcollectiontrust
- 4 /25
Queen Elizabeth II gestures as she speaks to Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on her visit to India in 1983. Credit: AP Photo
- 5 /25
Queen Elizabeth II with US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary at Buckingham Palace in London in December 2000. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Queen Elizabeth II on two occasions during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018. Credit: Twitter/narendramodi
- 7 /25
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is seen with former Zairean president Mobutu Sese Seko in London on December 01, 1973. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /25
Queen Elizabeth II greets former South African President Nelson Mandela during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to mark the centenary of the Rhodes Trust on October 20, 2003. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /25
Queen Elizabeth II reviews an honour guard accompanied by French President Francois Mitterrand upon her arrival at Orly airport in France in 1992. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /25
Queen Elizabeth II with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in the Buckingham Palace in London in 2015. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /25
Queen Elizabeth II and French President Jacques Chirac ride in an open landau to Buckingham Palace in London at the start of his state visit to Britain on May 14, 1996. Credit: AFP Photo
- 12 /25
Queen Elizabeth II poses with Economic Summit leaders: (from L to R) French President François Mitterrand, Japanese Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, US President Ronald Reagan, Chancellor Helmut Kohl of West Germany and Italian Prime Minister Bettino Craxi at Buckingham Palace on September 06, 1984. Credit: AFP Photo
- 13 /25
Queen Elizabeth II leads US President George W Bush in a tour of St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Berkshire, west of London, 2008. Credit: AFP Photo
- 14 /25
Queen Elizabeth II greets Pope Francis at the Vatican during her visit in April 2014. Credit: AFP Photo
- 15 /25
US President Gerald Ford dances with Queen Elizabeth II during the state dinner in honour of the Queen and Prince Philip at the White House in Washington, DC in July 1976. Credit: AFP Photo
- 16 /25
A picture of Queen Elizabeth II with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, at Buckingham Palace in central London, 2016. Credit: AFP Photo
- 17 /25
Queen Elizabeth II with Chinese President Li Xiannian in Beijing, 1986. Credit: AFP Photo
- 18 /25
Queen Elizabeth II with President of Guyana David Granger during a private audience at Windsor Castle, west of London in April 2017. Credit: AFP Photo
- 19 /25
Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford are greeted by Queen Elizabeth II during a private audience at Buckingham Palace in London in April 2018. Credit: AFP Photo
- 20 /25
Elizabeth greets former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Winston Churchill at a Guildhall reception, in London in 1950. Credit: AFP Photo
- 21 /25
Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev converses with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor castle at the end of Gorbachev's official visit to Great Britain in April 1989. Credit: AFP Photo
- 22 /25
Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo with Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italy's Prime minister Mario Draghi, President of the European Council Charles Michel and US President Joe Biden, during an evening reception at The Eden Project in England in June 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
- 23 /25
Queen Elizabeth II and Singapore's President Tony Tan Keng Yam make a toast during a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in central London in 2014. Credit: AFP Photo
- 24 /25
Queen Elizabeth II greets US President Donald Trump as he arrives for the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace, in London in 2019. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 25 /25
Queen Elizabeth II with former British Prime Minister Thatcher during a dinner to celebrate the latter's 70th birthday. Credit: AFP Photo