Two massive Shaligram (non-anthropomorphic representations of Lord Vishnu) stones from Nepal reached the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The two rocks which were found in the Gandaki river in Nepal will be used to carve idols of Lord Ram and Goddess Janaki to be installed in the main temple complex of the under-construction Ram Mandir and is expected to be ready by Makar Sankranti festival 2024.