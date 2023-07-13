In Pics | Actors who portrayed journalists in movies
Navigating the world of journalism requires a deep understanding of its complexities, and these talented actors have captured the essence of those intricate emotions with breathtaking finesse. With their awe-inspiring performances, they have fearlessly dived into the depths of the journalistic realm, skillfully encapsulating the rollercoaster of emotions that define the lives of those who chase the truth.
- 1 /8
In Pics | Actors who portrayed journalists in movies
- 2 /8
Karishma Tanna: Stepping into the shoes of the fierce and tenacious Jagruti Pathak in the riveting web series 'Scoop,' Karishma grabs everyone's attention and refuses to let go. Tanna's portrayal grips our emotions, leaving us on the edge of our seats, hungry for more. Credit: Netflix
- 3 /8
Kartik Aaryan: Kartik takes us on a rollercoaster ride as Arjun Pathak, a news anchor turned journalist, who plunges into a high-stakes hostage situation. Aaryan's magnetic performance delves into the depths of a journalist's soul, capturing the internal conflicts and ethical dilemmas faced in the relentless pursuit of breaking news. Credit: Netflix
- 4 /8
Rani Mukerji: In the gripping film 'No One Killed Jessica,' Rani delivers a powerhouse performance as Meera Gaity, an investigative journalist. Mukerji's performance shines as a piercing light on the resilience and unwavering determination of a journalist fighting against a corrupt system. Credit: IMDb
- 5 /8
Vidya Balan: Vidya Balan's performance in 'Jalsa' as Maya Menon is nothing short of extraordinary. With her unmatched talent and innate ability to bring characters to life, she delivers a powerhouse portrayal of a journalist caught in a web of ethical dilemmas. Credit: Amazon Prime Video
- 6 /8
Kareena Kapoor: In the movie 'Satyagraha', Kareena essays the role of Yasmin Ahmed, a television journalist who reports on political issues and social movements. Credit: IMDb
- 7 /8
Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla: SRK and Juhi played Ajay Bakshi and Ria Banerji in 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani'. They start off as rival TV reporters and later team up to help a man seek justice for his daughter who was raped by a politician. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /8
Anushka Sharma: Anushka played Jagat Janani, also known as Jaggu, a television journalist who helps the main protagonist, PK (played by Aamir Khan), in his journey to understand human beliefs and practices. Anushka Sharma's performance in the film was widely praised. Credit: Special Arrangement
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Chandrayaan 3: Nation eagerly awaits the launch of lunar mission
As the clock ticks for ISRO's high-profile launch of the year, the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, all eyes are on the launch. Scientists are keen to taste success with a soft landing on the lunar surface and put the country in an elite club of nations that have accomplished the challenging task. 'Fat boy' LVM3-M4 rocket will carry Chandrayaan-3 today as part of the country's ambitious moon mission. The Indian Space Research Organisation will be launching the hugely-anticipated mission from this spaceport at 2.35 pm (IST) .
- 1 /8
Chandrayaan 3: Nation eagerly awaits the launch of lunar mission. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /8
Scientists at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, after investing many hours of hardwork, now aim at mastering the technology of soft-landing on the surface of the moon. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /8
A success would make India only the fourth country to achieve the feat after the United States, China and the former Soviet Union. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /8
Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar exploration mission ready for take-off in the fourth operational mission (M4) of LVM3 launcher. Credit: Twitter/@isro
- 5 /8
ISRO Chairman S Somnath speaks with the media after offering prayers at a temple ahead of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, in Tirupati on July 13. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /8
Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand art to wish good luck to ISRO scientists ahead of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, in Puri. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /8
The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 with Chandrayaan-3 being shifted to the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 at the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, July 14: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Paris. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
Canada's Mia Vallee in action during the women's 1m springboard preliminary at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
A music fan hands a picture of Lisa Marie Presley to another fan as they attend a public memorial for her. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
A man rides a cart on a flooded road behind the Red Fort after a rise in the water level of the river Yamuna after heavy monsoon rains. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
The Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 vehicle with Chandrayaan-3 at the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre after the conclusion of a simulation of the entire launch preparation and process, in Sriharikota. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /7
Indian community members gather to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in Paris, France. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /7
Flood affected people near the Old Yamuna Bridge (Loha Pul), in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 14, 2023
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 14, 2023
- 2 /13
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): A sudden change or disruption is possible, but this will only help you to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on. In relationships, it indicates a false sense of security or self-importance. Colour: Amethyst, Number: 8
- 3 /13
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Trust your gut feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! Colour: Gold, Number: 7
- 4 /13
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Colour: Maroon, Number: 4
- 5 /13
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Colour: Mango, Number: 6
- 6 /13
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21):A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself. Colour: Fuchsia, Number: 2
- 7 /13
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do. Colour: Bronze, Number: 3
- 8 /13
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life. Colour: Orange, Number: 5
- 9 /13
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with. You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Colour: Turquoise, Number: 1
- 10 /13
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov 23 - Dec 22): You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Colour: Magenta, Number: 8
- 11 /13
CAPRICORN: (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Confronting your emotions today changes everything. If there is something you are not supposed to be doing, then chances are you will be found doing it today. Try to stay focused on what you wanted to achieve as a final result. Colour: Aqua-green, Number: 9
- 12 /13
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind! Colour: Ivory, Number: 2
- 13 /13
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Today is not the day to try to comer people by giving them ultimatums. Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. Colour: Pink, Number: 6
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Celebrities you didn't know were sports stars
Here are some of your favourite celebrities who were high school stars, college heroes, and those who even made it to the biggest stages of their sporting field before embarking on their career in showbiz.
- 1 /9
In Pics | Celebrities you didn't know were sports stars
- 2 /9
Actor and director Kiccha Sudeep has played professional cricket at the college level and has represented universities in several age-group tournaments. Credit: Instagram/@kichchasudeepa
- 3 /9
Deepika Padukone, one of the most successful Bollywood actresses, loves badminton and has played the sport at the national level. Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
- 4 /9
Kollywood star Ajith Kumar is a national-level shooter. He has participated in various state level shooting championships and has won several accolades. Credit: Instagram/@shaliniajithkumar2022
- 5 /9
Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem has represented Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi in the district and state-level cricket. Credit: Instagram/@saqibsaleem
- 6 /9
Rakul Preet Singh, who has worked in both Kannada and other South Indian film industries, is a national-level golf player. Being an Army kid, Rakul was always exposed to sports and such activities. Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet
- 7 /9
Before trying his hand in acting, Salil Ankola was a successful cricketer and has represented India from 1989 to 1997. Credit: Instagram/@salilankola
- 8 /9
Actor Rahul Bose has represented India in rugby and was part of the national team for more than 10 years. Credit: Instagram/@rahulbose7
- 9 /9
Not many know Neetu Chandra is a five-time state-level gold winner and has represented India at the World Taekwondo Championship in 1997. Credit: Instagram/@nituchandrasrivastava