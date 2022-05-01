As a result of the continued heatwaves, the maximum temperatures in the northwest and central India were the highest for the month of April in the last 122 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Saturday.

All India temperatures (maximum and mean) recorded till April 28, 2022, are the fourth highest with 35.05 degrees Celsius in the last 122 years.

Earlier, March 2022 was the hottest in 122 years for the country, as well as northwest India.

The average maximum temperature was 35.90 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius for northwest and central India, respectively, for April 2022.

