SS Rajamouli's RRR created history by winning the Best Original Song–Motion Picture for its hit track Naatu Naatu at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The song is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The song was nominated alongside Taylor Swift's Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.