Ever since its inception in 2000, IIFA Awards has ensured that the audience gets a dose of entertainment by appointing hilarious hosts for the ceremony. From Salman Khan, Farah Khan, and Shahid Kapoor to the Khurrana brothers, every host has entertained the audience in their own manner.

This year the IIFA Awards will be hosted by Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. Here we take a look at the best hosts of the IIFA Awards.