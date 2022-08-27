In Pics | Celebrities who love sports
UPDATED : Aug 29 2022, 13:13 IST
The Bollywood film industry is filled with multifaceted talents and this sporty past of these hustlers has helped them bring that discipline and determination to never stop. As India celebrates National Sports Day on August 29, here are some of the actors and their favourite sports that they have been following since their younger days.
Taapsee Pannu | Taapsee recently played the role of Mithali Raj, the ex-captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, and the actor has spoken at length about her love for the sport. But it is a lesser-known fact about her that she is quite well versed at playing squash. She has also mentioned that squash is her way to stay fit, not just physically but also mentally. She was also seen portraying the role of a sprinter in her movie, 'Rashmi Rocket'. Credit: Instagram/taapsee
Aparshakti Khurana | Aparshakti has proved his mettle as an actor on the silver screen. Some of the roles essayed by him could not be imagined by anyone else. But before he became a big name, he was a professional cricket player. He was the captain of the Haryana U-19 Cricket Team and represented the state in different tournaments. Not just cricket, he also plays for All Stars Football club. Credit: Special Arrangement
Saiyami Kher | Saiyami has played cricket at the school level for Maharashtra and made it to the National team selection, but instead opted for the badminton state championships. Interestingly, Saiyami essays the role of a cricketer in R Balki’s next, 'Ghoomer'. She is also a professional sprinter. The actor is taking on the challenge of the Ironman 70.3 race in New Zealand & has already started her training for it! Credit: Special Arrangement
Deepika Padukone | A National level badminton player, Deepika’s fondness for the sport has been quite evident. And why not, she being the daughter of Prakash Padukone, one of the badminton legends that India has had, the sport runs in her DNA. Ace badminton player PV Sindhu, who has played friendly matches with Deepika, feels the actor would’ve had a great career in badminton. Credit: PTI Photo
Kartik Aaryan | All Stars Football Club, also known as ASFC, matches are the place where you can see your favourite stars in the most competitive mood. And Kartik Aaryan, who is also a part of the team, gets one of the loudest cheers. The actor has revealed that his love for sports started at school. He was so passionate about sports that he used to bunk classes to play football with his friends. Credit: Instagram/kartikaaryan
Ranbir Kapoor | Ranbir’s love for football has been spoken about at length, not just by his fans but also by himself. The actor has played many friendly matches for All Stars Football Club. He has been an avid fan of the sport since his childhood and was also a part of the school football team. Credit: PTI Photo
Lisa Haydon | While many people are into cricket and football, Lisa loves to do things differently. Haydon is into water sports like surfing. Recently she was seen surfing and was not the first time the model turned actor was seen enjoying the sport. While in India, Lisa is seen heading to Pondicherry for surfing. Credit: Instagram/lisahaydon
Saqib Saleem | The actor who portrayed the role of Mohinder Amarnath in the movie '83', has a cricketing connection that dates back to his school days. The actor had revealed that he always wanted to be a cricketer and had played cricket with India’s ex-skipper, Virat Kohli when they were 12 years old. Credit: Instagram/saqibsaleem
The Artemis I rocket sits on launch pad 39-B at Kennedy Space Center as it is prepared for launch of an unmanned flight around the moon, scheduled for Monday, August 29, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Cracks run through the partially dried-up river bed of the Gan River, a tributary to Poyang Lake during a regional drought in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, China, August 28, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
Stranded people along with their belongings wade through a flooded street after fleeing from their flood hit homes following heavy monsoon rains at Sohbatpur area in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province on August 28, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
India's Hardik Pandya, center, gestures as he celebrates their win in the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup against Pakistan, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, August 28, 2022. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
Nadiya, the mother of late Ukrainian serviceman Roman Barvinok, mourns at his coffin during a funeral service in St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv on August 28, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
A man wearing a T-shirt with letter Z, holds an icon during a protest against the international LGBT event Euro Pride in Belgrade, Serbia, August 28, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
In this handout image courtesy of the US Navy taken on August 28, 2022 the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) transits the East China Sea in the Taiwan Strait during routine underway operations. Credit: AFP Photo / Justin Stack / US Navy
Today's Horoscope - August 29, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with your partner. Lucky Colour: Garnet. Lucky Number: 7.
In-laws prove troublesome. Travel could prove profitable, and a chance encounter could bring someone special. Do not rush into long range financial commitments. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 3.
Female members of your family may play on your emotions A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable. Lucky Colour: Scarlet. Lucky Number: 5.
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Capitalise on your love-life which seems to be on a high. A big shift in career plans likely. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 2.
Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards on the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. Lucky Colour: Beige. Lucky Number: 8.
Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves. Lucky Colour: Pearl. Lucky Number: 6.
You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. Learn to remain flexible and open minded, especially when faced with something new. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 4.
You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made. But you are paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number 9.
Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number: 3.
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but now more than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You feel at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and are no longer insecure. Lucky Colour: Violet. Lucky Number: 8.
Get more involved with music, poetry and photography today. Ask for personal favours, and you will be surprised. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 1.
Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary. Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 2.
UPDATED : Aug 28 2022, 16:06 IST
The Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished, a year after the Supreme Court's direction to raze the illegally built structures to the ground. The nearly 100-metre-high structures – taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar (73 metres) – were brought to the ground in seconds literally like a house of cards by the 'waterfall implosion' technique, in a breathtaking spectacle of modern-day engineering.
The Supertech twin towers in Noida came crashing down within a span of nearly nine seconds after the use of 3,700 kg explosives on August 28. Credit: AFP Photo
The action was taken almost a year after the Supreme Court's direction to raze the illegally built structures to the ground. Credit: PTI Photo
The tallest towers to be demolished in the country -- Ceyane (29 floors) and Apex (32 floors) -- were part of the Emerald Court project of Supertech Ltd and were found to be in violation of multiple regulations regarding construction. Credit: PTI Photo
Demolished via a 'controlled implosion', a lot of preparation had been done to ensure minimal damage to the surroundings. Credit: PTI Photo
The airspace was closed for about 30 minutes and surface traffic was also diverted. Credit: PTI Photo
Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, hired for the project, carried out the demolition work and master blaster Chetan Dutta pressed the button. Credit: PTI Photo
The twin buildings, which comprise 915 flats and are located just nine metres from Emerald Court's Aster-2 apartment block, were fully rigged with explosives and wired up. Credit: AFP Photo
Over 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village were told to vacate the premises by 7.30 a.m. They will be allowed to return only after safety clearance from the officials is obtained. Credit: AFP Photo
Demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida. Credit: PTI Photo
Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, conducts underway operations in the Taiwan Strait, August 28, 2022. Credit: Reuters via US Navy
Pope Francis attends a consistory ceremony to elevate Roman Catholic prelates to the rank of cardinal, at Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, August 27, 2022. Credit: Reuters via Vatican Media
Supporters of Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner holding a demonstration close to her home, clash with riot police in Buenos Aires, on August 27, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Damaged vehicles are pictured in a street in the Libyan capital Tripoli on August 27, 2022, following clashes between rival Libyan groups. Clashes between backers of Libya's rival governments killed at least 13 people and damaged six hospitals in Tripoli, sparking fears that a political crisis could spiral into a major new armed conflict. Credit: AFP Photo
Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his first Premier League hattrick against Crystal Palace, August 27, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ukrainian artillery unit fires with a BM-27 Uragan, a self-propelled 220 mm multiple rocket launcher, at a position near a frontline in Donetsk region on August 27, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Models wearing Ukrainian designed outfits prepare to walk the runway during the Ukrainian Festival and Independence Day in Boston, Massachusetts, on August 27, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
Visitors stand in front of a Ferris wheel during the opening day of Sunset Park, an amusement park financed by China, in La Libertad, El Salvador August 27, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo