In Pics: Central Vista project in full swing amid rising Covid-19 cases
The construction for the Central Vista construction is in full swing amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and a lockdown in the national capital. The project envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a Common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president.
(Image Credit: PTI)
In Pics: Central Vista project in full swing amid rising Covid-19 cases
Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi.
A JCB digger working in the construction site at Rajpath in New Delhi.
Labourers take a break from construction work as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi.
Construction workers are seen working till late in the evening at Rajpath in New Delhi.
Rajpath barricaded for the Central Vista Redevelopment Project construction.
Construction work in full swing as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi.
Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi.
Construction workers are seen working at Rajpath in New Delhi.
Construction work underway as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, at Rajpath in New Delhi.
