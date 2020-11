Powerful Cyclone Nivar, packing estimated wind speeds of 120 to 130 kmph, made its landfall as a very severe cyclonic storm near Puducherry coast in the wee hours of Thursday. The centre of the cyclone took three hours to cross the coast, the Indian Meteorological Department said in an update at around 3.30 am. Here's a look at the severe cyclonic storm along the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: