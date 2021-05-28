In Pics| New kids' movies coming out on Netflix in June 2021
Here's a list of major animated movies coming out on Netflix in June 2021.
(Image Credit: Netflix)
- 1 /6
In Pics| New kids' movies coming out on Netflix in June 2021
- 2 /6
Wish Dragon: Longing to reconnect with his childhood best friend, resourceful teen Din meets a charming wish-granting dragon who shows him the magic of possibilities.
- 3 /6
Dog Gone Trouble: The privileged existence of a pampered pooch named Trouble is turned upside down when he gets lost and must learn to survive on the big city streets.
- 4 /6
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme: From Goldilocks to Hansel and Gretel, the Super Monsters reimagine classic fairy tales and favorite nursery rhymes with a musical, magical spin!
- 5 /6
Sweet Tooth: On a perilous adventure across a post-apocalyptic world, a lovable boy who's half-human and half-deer searches for a new beginning with a gruff protector.
- 6 /6
Trese: Set in a Manila where mythical creatures of Philippine folklore hide amongst humans, Alexandra Trese goes head-to-head with a criminal underworld.
In Pics | S Jaishankar, Antony Blinken's bilateral meet
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Antony Blinken discussed a broad range of issues, including COVID-19 relief, efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad, and a shared commitment to combating the climate crisis and enhancing multilateral cooperation, including at the UN Security Council in their bilateral meeting. Here are some pictures from their meet.
- 1 /5
Pictures from S Jaishankar, Antony Blinken's bilateral meet
- 2 /5
Calling Covid-19 pandemic and vaccines as one of the most important aspects of his discussions with top officials of the Biden administration, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the endeavour is to expand the production of vaccines in India with assistance from the United States. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /5
Jaishankar, who is on an official trip to the US, is the first Indian Cabinet minister to visit the country since Joe Biden became president on January 20. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /5
Jaishankar held bilateral discussions with Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his US trip. Credit: AP Photo
- 5 /5
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department in Washington, DC. Credit: AP Photo
Mamata Banerjee reviews Cyclone Yaas impact, asks Rs 20,000 crore relief package from Centre
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a survey of the affected areas on May 28 to have an overview of the damages caused by the very severe cyclone 'Yaas'. After assessing the damage, Mamata had asked for a Rs 20,000 crore relief package from the Centre as cyclonic Yaas ravaged several parts of the state.
(Image Credit: PTI Photos)
- 1 /5
Mamata Banerjee reviews Cyclone Yaas impact
- 2 /5
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee conducted a survey of the cyclone-affected areas on May 28.
- 3 /5
After assessing the damage, Mamata had asked for a Rs 20,000 crore relief package from the Centre as cyclone Yaas ravaged several parts of the state.
- 4 /5
In this photo, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seen taking stock of damages in Digha.
- 5 /5
Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a high-level meeting with senior state officials and officials of disaster management authority to review the preparations for cyclone Yaas.
News in Pics, May 29: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /8
A demonstrator climbs traffic lights during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in healthcare and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /8
Visitors interact with the installation Earth's Features at the Discovery Cube Los Angeles museum on its reopening day in Sylmar, California, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /8
Migrants wait to disembark from a Spanish coast guard vessel, in the port of Arguineguin, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /8
Ko Phyo, 24, a protester who lost one leg during an anti-coup protest, prepares to leave with and his two-year-old son Paing Phyo Oo, at his home on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /8
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, US. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /8
Police members stand guard next to containers transporting the first batch of China's CanSino Covid-19 vaccines at the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport, as the coronavirus outbreak continues, in Santiago, Chile. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /8
US Navy sailors attend an enlistment ceremony in Times Square during the annual Fleet Week in New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /8
Children carry bottles of drinking water given by high school students in support of neighborhoods with lack of potable water, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - May 29, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - May 29, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Working out your cash flow can help you plan a pleasurable journey. The Moon makes you dreamy and romantic. Colour: Mango. Number: 2
- 3 /13
Taurus: An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. . A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Know how far is too far to go or you could lose an important friend. Colour: Cobalt Blue. Number: 3
- 4 /13
Gemini: A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better. Colour: Lilac. Number: 9
- 5 /13
Cancer: Partner or spouse brings luck your way. Career looks good- much financial gain indicated. Old contacts or connections may return and renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Colour: Lime-Yellow. Number: 7
- 6 /13
Leo: Female members of your family may play on your emotions A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Avoid conflicts — they will not bring good outcomes. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable. Colour: Scarlet. Number: 5
- 7 /13
Virgo: A sense of your own uniqueness and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract. Colour: Ivory. Number: 1
- 8 /13
Libra: Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. You may enjoy the company of friends and family, but successful results in business will be limited. Colour: Pink. Number: 8
- 9 /13
Scorpio: A sense of your own uniqueness, and inner peace prevails, helping you to overcome anger and disappointments. You may have to re-negotiate a contract. Colour: Indigo. Number: 4.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: Parents or an older relative takes up your time. Open your heart and watch a romance unfold and bloom. a great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Colour: Red. Number: 6.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today. Colour: Plum. Number: 3
- 12 /13
Aquarius: A junket in the offing. A good time to concentrate on a fitness program or health schedule. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Colour: Tan. Number: 7.
- 13 /13
Pisces: Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. Colour: Peach Number: 5