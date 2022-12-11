In Pics | PM Modi inaugurates Nagpur Metro phase I in Maharashtra
UPDATED : Dec 11 2022, 12:02 IST
Narendra Modi | Eknath Shinde | Nagpur | Vande Bharat Express | Maharashtra | India News |
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Nagpur to Bilaspur on December 11. The flagging-off ceremony took place at the Nagpur railway station. The ceremony was also attended by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
In Pics | PM Modi inaugurates Nagpur Metro phase I. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Phase-I of the Nagpur Metro rail project on December 11. He was accompanied by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
During the event, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of Nagpur and Ajni railway stations at a cost of about Rs 590 crore and Rs 360 crore respectively. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
These projects had been developed at a cost of about Rs 110 crore and about Rs 450 crore respectively. Credit: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra
Modi also dedicated the Government Maintenance Depot (locomotive maintenance depot) at Ajni in the city and Kohli-Narkher section of the Nagpur-Itarsi third line project to the nation. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
The Prime Minister took a ride in the metro rail between Zero Mile Freedom Park and Khapri stations. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
PM Modi interacted with passengers during his ride from Freedom Park Metro station to Khapri Metro Station, in Nagpur. Credit: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra
He also had fruitful conversations with school students after he boarded the metro. Credit: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra
Football players with most international goals
UPDATED : Dec 10 2022, 21:20 IST
2022 FIFA World Cup | Football News | Sports News | Lionel Messi | Cristiano Ronaldo | Pele | Neymar | Robert Lewandowski |
Neymar scored the first goal against Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final fixture at the Education City Stadium at Al Rayyan, Qatar. Though Brazil eventually crashed out, losing in the penalties, Neymar managed to equal Pele's tally of 77 international goals. Here is a look at the football players who have scored the highest number of international goals.
- 1 /13
Football players with most international goals
- 2 /13
Talismanic Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has the most number of international goals, netting 118 in 195 appearances. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /13
Iran's Ali Daei scored 109 goals in 148 appearances. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /13
Argentina's Lionel Messi has scored 95 international goals in 170 matches, and will be looking to net more this World Cup. Credit: AP/PTI Photo
- 5 /13
Mokhtar Dahari (bottom right) scored 89 goals for Malaysia in 142 matches. Credit: Twitter/RajagobalRg
- 6 /13
Ferenc Puskas had 84 goals from 85 appearances for Hungary. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 7 /13
India's Sunil Chhetri netted 84 goals in 131 international appearances. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /13
Ali Mabkhout of the United Arab Emirates scored 80 goals in 109 games. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /13
Zambia's Godfrey Chitalu (right) scored 79 international goals in 111 games. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/ Times of Zambia
- 10 /13
Hussein Saeed of Iraq scored 78 goals in 137 matches. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 11 /13
Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 78 goals in 138 games. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 12 /13
Brazil's legendary Pele has 77 goals in 92 matches. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 13 /13
Neymar Jr just equalized the international goal tally, scoring his 77th yesterday, but across 124 games. Credit: AFP Photo