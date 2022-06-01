In Pics | Rewinding to some of the finest songs by KK
The nation is mourning the sad demise of popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK. He reportedly died of a heart attack while performing in an overpacked auditorium in Kolkata on 31 May. His demise has sent shockwaves in the film fraternity. While he leaves behind his rich legacy of soulful music that will be forever alive, here we take a look at some of KK’s mesmerizing melodies from Hindi music that will echo forever.
- 1 /11
In Pics| Rewinding to some of the finest songs by KK
- 2 /11
Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /11
Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /11
Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /11
Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /11
Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /11
Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /11
Credit: Special Arrangement
- 9 /11
Credit: Special Arrangement
- 10 /11
Credit: Special Arrangement
- 11 /11
Credit: Special Arrangement
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer
Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was a multifaceted personality who connected with everyone with his mesmerising voice and humble attitude. Here are some lesser-known facts about this talented singer who has a career spanning over 25 years in the Indian music industry.
- 1 /8
Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer
- 2 /8
The singer has often credited his wife, Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna for her support in his singing career. Very few people know this but KK was working in sales to marry Jyothy. Later it got frustrating for him and with Jyothy’s faith in him, KK quit the job and followed his singing passion. Credit: Instagram/ @kk_live_now
- 3 /8
KK with Gulzar Saab. KK, who has a nation-wide fan following for his music, is not a trained classical singer. In media interviews, the singer had revealed that he learnt music by simply listening to it. Credit: Instagram/ @kk_live_now
- 4 /8
Kishore Kumar was KK’s initial influence. When KK got to know that Kishore Kumar, someone he looked up to, had never learnt music, he also got inspired to take up a career in music without any formal training. Credit: Instagram/ @kk_live_now
- 5 /8
Before KK moved to Mumbai in 1994 to become a popular Bollywood singer, he was working in the hotel industry. Credit: Instagram/ @kk_live_now
- 6 /8
KK, who has sung over 500 Hindi songs, has also sung songs in other Indian languages such as Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, Gujarati and Assamese. Credit: Instagram/ @kk_live_now
- 7 /8
Before the singer got his big break in Bollywood, KK has revealed that he has sung over 3,500 jingles in over 11 languages. Credit: Instagram/ @kk_live_now
- 8 /8
While KK’s songs are popular among all the age groups and fit every occasion, the singer has not received many awards. Throughout his career, which started in late 90s, KK has only been awarded three to four awards. Credit: Instagram/ @kk_live_now
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Rest in Peace KK: 12 songs by the 'Voice of Love' that'll remain alive in our hearts and memories
Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was not just a singer, but a multifaceted personality who connected with each individual with his mesmerising voice. KK brought a storm in the Indian film industry with his soulful voice which ruled everyone’s heart. KK was one of the singers who made people emotional, groove and cry with his songs. A career spanning over 25 years, KK struck the rights chords with his first album ‘Pal’ and has lent his voice to songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. While all of his songs captured love in all its forms, here we list the top 12 songs by the singer that will be etched forever in everyone’s life.
- 1 /13
Rest in Peace KK: 12 songs by the 'Voice of Love' that'll remain alive in our hearts and memories
- 2 /13
Yaaron| 'Yaaron' from his debut album Pal became an instant hit when this album was released in 1999. It's still the friendship anthem across generations.
- 3 /13
Tadap Tadap Ke| This song featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama musical 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' in 1999 and was picturised on Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan. The track is still considered one of the most iconic heartbreak songs of all time.
- 4 /13
Ankhon Main Teri| Composed by duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, this song was picturized on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the movie Om Shanti Om in 2007.
- 5 /13
Pyar Ke Pal| Needless to say, this track is nostalgia reloaded for every 90s kid, still played at every school farewell. This song remains one of the most soulful songs KK has ever produced.
- 6 /13
Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana| 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' is remembered for its romantic ballads and 'Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana' was one of the favourites.
- 7 /13
Alvida| Everyone loved KK on the vocals and this song from 'Life in a Metro' was a hit with youngsters instantly!
- 8 /13
Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai| The song 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai' from Gangster featuring Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut will take you on a trip down the memory lane
- 9 /13
Khuda Jaane| Crooned by KK and Shilpa Rao for the film 2008 film 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, 'Khuda Jaane' is one of the most popular Bollywood songs, to this day.
- 10 /13
Dil Ibadat| This soulful rendition from 'Jannat' is a pure masterpiece
- 11 /13
Koi Kahe, Kehta Rahe| The best trio of KK, Shaan & Shankar Mahadevan created magic with this song from the film 'Dil Chahta Hai' that will never ever fade away.
- 12 /13
Aashayein| This song from the film 'Iqbal' has the best lyrics ever
- 13 /13
Awarapan Banjarapan| Picturised on John Abraham and Bipasha Basu for the film 'Jism', KK made this song more profound with his deep voice.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, June 1, 2022: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /8
Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath during his last performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata before he passed away. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /8
Tourists complain to police as they block the way during clashes with protestors near near Taksim square in Istanbul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /8
A man looks at the site of a landslide in the community Jardim Montes Verdes, Ibura neighbourhood, in Recife, Pernambuco State, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
Siblings Thalia (L), and Thomas Huff pay their respects at a memorial dedicated to the 19 children and two adults killed on May 24th during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 31, 2022 in Uvalde. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
People spend an afternoon in Bryant Park in Manhattan on May 31, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Reuters photo
- 6 /8
Aftermath of Hurricane Agatha is seen in this picture obtained from social media, in Santa Cruz Ozolotepec, Oaxaca state, Mexico. Credit: Reuters photo/Mario Javier Reyes Palacios
- 7 /8
A grave is pictured in front of destroyed residential buildings in Mariupol on May 31, 2022, amid the ongoing military action in Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /8
Students participate in a school walk-out and protest in front of City Hall to condemn gun violence, in Los Angeles, California. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - June 1, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - June 1, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries: The day could bring an easy answer to a substantial problem. Your personal charm may be more effective than any power of intellect or logic. Connect on a personal level, break through a major barrier, and find a new solution to an old problem. Lucky Colour: Fuchsia. Lucky Number: 2.
- 3 /13
Taurus: This is great day for artistic pursuits and creative endeavours. A seminar or conference you attend will help you network with all the right persons. Career-wise this could be the start of a new dimension that could be both new and challenging to you. Lucky Colour: Garnet. Lucky Number: 5.
- 4 /13
Gemini: The day starts off as usual, however the pace picks up with meetings, calls and an unexpected invite to a black-tie affair . This function could be viewed as a platform for doing some serious networking and meeting like-minded people. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 3.
- 5 /13
Cancer: A change of job seems to be the order, and you are raring to go. Send out applications and attend interviews. A picnic puts the zip in a new relationship, and both of you are finding new facets about each other that you find very pleasing. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 6.
- 6 /13
Leo: Don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! You will work well with groups and institutions. It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try you to drop regressive conditional patterns. Lucky Colour: Red. Lucky Number: 4.
- 7 /13
Virgo: You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Travel plans look exciting and will provide you with the kind of mental stimulation that your restless heart is looking for. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 8.
- 8 /13
Libra: Today, you will need your wits about you to stay on top of the game. A romantic dinner should take care of the evening. In your rush to complete things, don’t walk over your loved ones. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 9.
- 9 /13
Scorpio: You may have to make a quick decision today regarding a job offer, but make sure that you weigh all the pros and cons before you decide. Romance is beckoning – so go all-out for the roses and wine strategy. Lucky Colour: Copper. Lucky Number: 1.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius: You will be able to strike a good balance between your logical and creative sides today very harmoniously. So all day long you turn in good work and are very affable and approachable. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 4.
- 11 /13
Capricorn: This is not the day to be extravagant. Or make big donations – just see to your own needs first, before you turn philanthropic. Not everyone will be pleased with your plans. Investments plans bear fruit in a while. Lucky Colour: Apricot. Lucky Number: 5.
- 12 /13
Aquarius: You have made a travel plan today, and it may lead to a new business venture. Children are demanding of your time and attention today. A sudden offer makes you confused, but could be suitable for you in the long run. Lucky Colour: Olive. Lucky Number: 7.
- 13 /13
Pisces: An unexpected junket is very exciting and the travel bug bites you. You are in the mood for a bit of travel today. Make it a business cum pleasure trip and you can achieve a lot more than you intended to. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 8.