Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 16 women among 223 candidates in fray for 10 seats in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Aggarwal said that after the process of withdrawal of nomination papers ended on Thursday, 223 candidates, including 16 women, are left in the contest for 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
For the Karnal Assembly seat, where a bypoll is scheduled to be held, nine candidates are in the fray, none of whom are women, the CEO said.
Voting for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats and the Karnal Assembly seat will be held on May 25.
For the Lok Sabha seats, 207 of the 223 seats are male candidates.
As per official data, none of the 22 candidates for Sonipat seat is a woman. Hisar has the maximum number of women candidates at three out of a total of 28 candidates.
Kurukshetra will see most number of candidates at 31, but only one woman candidate. At Ambala, 14 candidates, including two women, will contest the Lok Sabha election.
At Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, only one woman is part of the contest, which has 19 candidates.
Karnal has 19 candidates, two of whom are women.
Rohtak is witnessing a contest among 26 candidates, two women among them.
Two women candidates are part of the 17 who will contest the polls in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, one women will contest 22 other male candidates in Gurgaon, and two women have filed nominations in Faridabad, which has 24 candidates in total.
Haryana is witnessing a multi-cornered contest, with BJP, Congress, JJP and INLD fielding their candidates.
AAP, a constituent of the opposition's I.N.D.IA. bloc, is contesting the Kurukshetra parliamentary seat.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister in March, is contesting the Karnal assembly seat.
Among prominent candidates in contest for the 10 Lok Sabha seats include Khattar from Karnal, BJP's Naveen Jindal, INLD's Abhay Chautala and AAP's Sushil Gupta from Kurukshetra, BJP's Ranjit Singh Chautala, Congress' Jai Prakash and JJP's Naina Chautala from Hisar.
Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar are seeking a re-election from Gurgaon and Faridabad, respectively. From Gurgaon, Singh faces Congress' Raj Babbar.
Congress has fielded party general secretary and former Union minister Kumari Selja to take on BJP's Ashok Tanwar from Sirsa Lok Sabha seat.
From Rohtak, the grand old party has fielded Deepender Singh Hooda to take on BJP's sitting MP Arvind Sharma.
Chief Electoral Officer Agarwal, meanwhile, appealed to all the nearly two crore voters in the state to cast their votes on the day of polling and exercise their voting rights.
Every vote counts in a democracy, so ensure your participation in democracy by casting your vote, he appealed to voters.
The nomination process for the ten Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana and for the Karnal assembly seat bypoll began on April 29.
The deadline for filing nominations ended on May 6. The scrutiny of nominations was done on May 7, and candidates could withdraw their nominations until 3 pm on May 9.