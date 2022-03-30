Mimi Choi is a Vancouver-based professional make-up artist who is known for her unique artistic styles. Apart from styling celebrities, this talented MUA also take classes and got featured in magazines, music videos, TV shows and others. Mimi is one of the most followed MUAs in the world and has stunned netizens with her optical illusion make-up. Here we take a look at some of her best optical illusions that will make you do a double or triple-take.