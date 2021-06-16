One of Kannada's most noted actor Sanchari Vijay, who has proven his mettle in acting by donning multiple tough characters, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru early morning on June 15. Vijay sustained serious head injuries after his bike skid and hit an electric pole at JP Nagar. His body was kept at the Ravindra Kalakshetra campus where several celebrities and his well-wishers paid homage. Vijay will be given full state honours and will be cremated at his birthplace Panchanahalli, Kadur Taluk later in the day.

(Image Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V)