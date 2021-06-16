In Pics | Taj Mahal reopens its doors to the public after two months
The Taj Mahal reopened to the public as the nation, still reeling from a disastrous second wave of the pandemic, pushes to lift restrictions in a bid to revitalise its economy. The 17th Century white marble mausoleum, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in Agra, was closed in early April as India introduced strict lockdown measures in an effort to contain a surge in Covid-19 infections. (Credit: PTI Photos)
Taj Mahal reopens its doors to the public after two months
The Taj Mahal reopened to the public as the nation, still reeling from a disastrous second wave of the pandemic, pushes to lift restrictions in a bid to revitalise its economy.
The 17th Century white marble mausoleum, built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in Agra, was closed in early April as India introduced strict lockdown measures in an effort to contain a surge in Covid-19 infections.
A 40-year-old woman from Brazil was one of the early tourists to step inside the Taj Mahal premises as the monument reopened on Wednesday.
As of now, only 650 tourists will be allowed inside the premises of the Taj Mahal at any time, said Prabhu Singh, district magistrate of Agra. The monument normally attracts 7 million to 8 million visitors annually, or over 20,000 people per day.
News in Pics, June 16: Best photos from around the world
People stand during a demonstration against the summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland. Credit: Reuters Photo
A vehicle exploded Tuesday at a military unit in northeastern Colombia near the Venezuelan border, leaving at least three soldiers wounded, according to authorities. Credit: AFP Photo
A police officer checks his phone while walking at the scene where a freight train derailed onto houses in the rural area of San Isidro Mazatepec, in Jalisco state, Mexico. Credit: Reuters Photo
France fans celebrate after watching the UEFA EURO 2020 France vs Germany match on a screen, in Nice, France. Credit: Reuters Photo
Explosions light-up the night sky at Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave. Credit: AFP Photo
California, the first state in the U.S. to go into lockdown at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, is lifting nearly all COVID-19 restrictions today with few exceptions. Credit: AFP Photo
Germany's defender Mats Hummels (L) deflects the ball to score past Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for the first goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group F football match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - June 16, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Today's Horoscope - June 16, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | The day brings confusion over relationships, and you could be at loggerheads with someone you love.Avoid risky adventures today. Your creativity highlighted, and money comes your way. | Lucky Colour: Cream | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Money matters will be a concern. Your boundaries expand over the next few days if you're open to new career ideas. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence.| Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | New opportunities bring pleasant surprises today. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. A friend or person in authority may help or present a beneficial opportunity. An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. | Lucky Colour: Terra-cotta | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | A younger sibling could demand time and attention. Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. | Lucky Colour: opal | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. Health needs care. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today. | Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Phtoto
Libra | Recent dramas have cast you in an immature light, but today is your chance to show how fair you are. Partnerships will be favourable and contracts can be signed. Your partner will enjoy helping out | lucky Colour: Magenta | lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | Slowly but surely your energy levels start to improve and you are able to face the problems you did such a good job of ignoring.. A trip could end in a lover's meeting.| Lucky Colour: Russet-brown | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Unexpected visitors bring news you never thought you’d hear. Don't spend money that you really don't have. Be careful that you aren't saddled with others' responsibilities.| Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | Avoid conflicts and discussions at home. A trip could be delayed. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down. A day to please and pamper yourself.| Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | An opportunity is just around the corner. A little romance is likely to develop. Cash flow good. Don’t get carried away by addictive pleasures of life | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | A friend may be too demanding. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table. Learn to be tactful and listen to what your partner has to say. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
French Open 2021: Best pictures from the tournament
Here are some best pictures from the French Open 2021 tournament.
French Open 2021: Best pictures from the tournament
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas poses with the runners up trophy after losing the final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Credit: Reuters Photo
Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with the trophy in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, during a photocall one day after winning the Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament. Credit: AFP Photo
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova poses with her two trophies in front of the Eiffel tower, on June 14, 2021 in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during the final against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Credit: Reuters Photo
Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova poses with the women's singles trophy in front of the Eiffel Tower after winning the French Open. Credit: Reuters Photo
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas serving the ball to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their men's final tennis match on Day 15 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
Serena Williams of the US returns the ball to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina. Credit: AFP Photo
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after winning the final against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. Credit: Reuters Photo
Serbia's Novak Djokovic poses with The Mousquetaires Cup (The Musketeers) after winning against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the end of their men's final tennis match on Day 15 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts after scoring a point against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Credit: Reuters Photo
United States Serena Williams reacts after missing a shot as she plays against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina. Credit: AP Photo
In Pics | Celebs, well wishers pay their last respects to Sanchari Vijay
One of Kannada's most noted actor Sanchari Vijay, who has proven his mettle in acting by donning multiple tough characters, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru early morning on June 15. Vijay sustained serious head injuries after his bike skid and hit an electric pole at JP Nagar. His body was kept at the Ravindra Kalakshetra campus where several celebrities and his well-wishers paid homage. Vijay will be given full state honours and will be cremated at his birthplace Panchanahalli, Kadur Taluk later in the day.
(Image Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V)
In Pics | Well wishers pay homage to Sanchari Vijay
Sanchari Vijay's body was kept at Ravindra Kalakshetra campus for public homage.
Actor Shiva Rajkumar was one of the stars who arrived early to pay his last respect to the departed actor.
Friends and relatives are seen paying their last respects at Ravindra Kalakshetra campus.
Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar pays his heartfelt respects to the departed soul.
Family members mourn the demise of actor Vijay Sanchari.
Indian theatre actress B Jayashree pays her last respects to the national-award winning actor.
Friends and well-wishers throng Ravindra Kalakshetra campus to pay homage to Vijay Sanchari.