In Pics | These are the 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India
India is currently battling a second wave of the coronavirus with cases rising to record figures for the past few days. Maharashtra, which has long been the worst affected state in the country has enforced a weekend lockdown that is currently in effect. Many other states have imposed restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, with the likes of Karnataka, Delhi, and a few parts of Uttar Pradesh bringing in a night curfew. Here's a look at the 10 worst affected states in India (Credit: PTI, AFP):
- 1 /11
In Pics | These are the 10 states worst affected by Covid-19 in India
- 2 /11
Rank 10 | Rajasthan | Total Cases: 3,54,287 | Total Deaths: 2,898
- 3 /11
Rank 9 | Chhattisgarh | Total Cases: 4,18,678 | Total Deaths: 4,654
- 4 /11
Rank 8 | West Bengal | Total Cases: 6,06,455 | Total Deaths: 10,378
- 5 /11
Rank 7 | Uttar Pradesh | Total Cases: 6,63,991 | Total Deaths: 9,039
- 6 /11
Rank 6 | Delhi | Total Cases: 7,06,526 | Total Deaths: 11,196
- 7 /11
Rank 5 | Andhra Pradesh | Total Cases: 9,18,597 | Total Deaths: 7,297
- 8 /11
Rank 4 | Tamil Nadu | Total Cases: 9,20,827 | Total Deaths: 12,863
- 9 /11
Rank 3 | Karnataka | Total Cases: 10,48,085 | Total Deaths: 12,813
- 10 /11
Rank 2 | Kerala | Total Cases: 11,54,011 | Total Deaths: 4,751
- 11 /11
Rank 1 | Maharashtra | Total Cases: 32,88,540 | Total Deaths: 57,329
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | West Bengal queues up to vote in phase 4 of Assembly elections
In the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, 44 seats across five districts will go to the polls on Saturday. While the TMC will seek to retain 39 out of the 44 seats it won in the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP will try to maintain the more than three-fold increase in its vote share from the 2016 Assembly elections to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Here's a look at how the state queued up to exercise their franchise:
- 1 /6
In Pics | West Bengal queues up to vote in phase 4 of Assembly elections
- 2 /6
Voters stand in a queue at a polling station during the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, in South 24 Parganas district. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /6
Security personnel help an elderly voters after casting his votes at a polling station during the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, at Bangra Chakra village in South 24 Parganas district. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /6
Voters stands in queue to cast their vote at a polling booth during fourth Phase of State Assembly poll in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /6
Security personnel stand a guard at a polling station during the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, at Bangra Chakra village in South 24 Parganas district. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /6
A midget person shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting his vote at a polling station, during the fourth phase of Assembly poll in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, April 10: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /8
A Tesla car drives through the Central Station near a digital map during a media preview of the Las Vegas Convention Center Loop on April 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Convention Center Loop is an underground transportation system that is the first commercial project by Elon Musk’s The Boring Company. Credit: AFP.
- 2 /8
In this picture taken on April 9, 2021, a model dressed in Vietnam’s traditional Ao Dai dress presents a South Korea-inspired creation by designer Tran Thien Khanh during the 'World in Vietnamese Ao Dai' fashion show at the centuries-old Temple of Literature in Hanoi. Credit: AFP.
- 3 /8
A fan lights candles at a makeshift memorial for musician and actor DMX outside White Plains Hospital, after he died at the age of 50 in White Plains, New York. Credit: Reuters.
- 4 /8
A burning car is pictured during a protest in the Loyalist Tigers Bay Area of Belfast, Northern Ireland. Credit: Reuters.
- 5 /8
In this picture taken on January 31, 2021, Mubarak Ali Shan (R), a martial arts instructor trains female students of the Hazara community during a self-defence martial arts training class, on the outskirts of Quetta. Credit: AFP.
- 6 /8
A Central American migrant puts his washed clothes to dry outside the Sagrada Familia shelter while waiting for the so-called La Bestia (The Beast) cargo train, in an attempt to reach the US border, in Apizaco, Tlaxcala state, Mexico. Credit: AFP.
- 7 /8
Lebanese-American Designer and owner of Eid Creations, Rana Bacaloni poses with the Ramadan and EID decors and gifts she designed, April 9, 2021, in Santa Monica, California. Credit: AFP.
- 8 /8
A general view shows the online field cast volunteer training at the Tokyo 2020 headquarters in Tokyo on April 10, 2021. Credit: AFP.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
IPL 2020 Purple Cap: Harshal Patel leads the wicket-taker table
These are the current top wicket-takers in IPL 2021; the list will be updated after every match
- 1 /6
IPL 2020 Purple Cap: Harshal Patel leads the wicket-taker table
- 2 /6
The List - Battle for the Purple Cap: Rank 1 | Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Wickets: 5 | Matches: 1 | Economy Rate: 6.75 | Credit: PTI/Sportzpics
- 3 /6
Rank 2 | Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) | Wickets: 2 | Matches: 1 | Economy Rate: 6.5 | Credit: iplt20.com/Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for IPL
- 4 /6
Rank 3 | Macro Jansen (Mumbai Indians) | Wickets: 2 | Matches: 1 | Economy Rate: 7.00 | Credit: Faheem Hussain iplt20.com/Hussain/Sportzpics for IPL
- 5 /6
Rank 4 | Washington Sundar (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Wickets: 1 | Matches: 1 | Economy Rate: 7.00 | Credit: Credit: Faheem Hussain iplt20.com/Hussain/Sportzpics for IPL
- 6 /6
Rank 5 | Krunal Pandya (Mumbai Indians) | Wickets: 1 | Matches: 1 | Economy Rate: 6.25 | Credit: iplt20.com/Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for IPL
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
IPL 2021 Orange Cap: Chris Lynn leads the top run-getter table
These are the current top run-scorers in IPL 2021; the list will be updated after every match
- 1 /6
IPL 2021 Orange Cap: Chris Lynn leads the top run-getter table
- 2 /6
The List - Fight for the Orange Cap: Rank 1 | Chris Lynn (Mumbai Indians) | Matches: 1 | Runs: 49 | Highest: 49* | Average: 49 | Strike Rate: 140.00 | Credit: PTI/Sportzpics
- 3 /6
Rank 2 | AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Matches: 1 | Runs: 48 | Highest: 48* | Average: 48.00 | Strike Rate: 177.77 | Credit: PTI/Sportzpics
- 4 /6
Rank 3 | Glenn Maxwell (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Matches: 1 | Runs: 39 | Highest: 39* | Average: 39.00 | Strike Rate: 139.28 | Credit: PTI/Sportzpics
- 5 /6
Rank 4 | Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Matches: 1 | Runs: 33 | Highest: 33* | Average: 33.00 | Strike Rate: 113.79 | Credit: PTI/Sportzpics
- 6 /6
Rank 5 | Suryakumar Yadav (Mumbai Indians) | Matches: 1 | Runs: 31 | Highest: 31* | Average: 31.00 | Strike Rate: 134.78 | Credit: PTI/Sportzpics