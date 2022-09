The state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was killed during an election campaign speech in July, was held in Tokyo on September 27. From US Vice President Kamala Harris to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaders and officials from around the world, attended the state funeral. The ceremony started at 2 pm local time (0500 GMT), with Abe's ashes carried into the Nippon Budokan Hall in central Tokyo by his widow, Akie, to music from a military band and the booms of the honour-guard salute.