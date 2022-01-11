India rolls out Covid-19 booster doses, frontline workers & elderly queue up
UPDATED : Jan 11 2022, 14:38 IST
News | Covid-19 | Coronavirus vaccine | India News
Lakhs of citizens aged above 60 and frontline as well as health workers queued up for their booster dose as India began administering a “precautionary” dose against the Covid-19 infection, a critical step that comes as cases spike alarmingly in the country.
As India rolls out Covid-19 booster dose, frontline workers and elderly queue up for it. Credit: AFP Photo
Lakhs of citizens aged above 60 and frontline as well as health workers queued up for their booster dose as India began administering a “precautionary” dose against the infection, a critical step that comes as cases spike alarmingly in the country. Credit: PTI Photo
Braving odd weather and rain in some places, many people could be seen waiting for their turn outside vaccination centres across India. Credit: PTI Photo
An estimated 1.05 crore healthcare and 1.9 crore frontline workers, and 2.75 crore co-morbid people in the 60-plus category is the estimated targeted population, Health Ministry sources said. Credit: PTI Photo
India ramped up vaccination drive to increase the Covid protection umbrella kicked off on Jan 10 -- 17 days after PM Modi made the announcement on December 24. Credit: PTI Photo
Personnel deployed for election duty will get a “precautionary jab” on priority, the government has said. Credit: AFP Photo
As the “immunity booster drive” got off the ground, scenes of the elderly and others getting another layer of protection were seen across the nation. Credit: Reuters Photo
Apart from the elderly people, healthcare and frontline workers also received their Covid-19 vaccine doses. Credit: PTI Photo
AIIMS, Delhi Director Randeep Guleria receives the 'precautionary dose' (booster dose) of Covid-19 vaccine, in New Delhi. Credit: Twitter/@aiims_newdelhi
A policeman reacts as he receives a Covid-19 booster dose in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
A health worker administers the booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a policeman in Hyderabad. Credit: PTI Photo
A policeman receives a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Hubballi, Karnataka. Credit: PTI Photo
First snowfall of 2022 turns Shimla into winter wonderland; see pics
UPDATED : Jan 11 2022, 14:28 IST
Hill station | Shimla | Himachal Pradesh | Tourism | India
Hail, rain and snowfall that occurred on the year's first weekend turned Shimla, one of the most-loved hill stations in India, into a white wonderland resulting in a sudden rise in the number of tourists.
First snowfall of 2022 turns Shimla into winter wonderland; see pics
Hail, rain and snowfall that occurred on the year's first weekend turned Shimla into a white wonderland. Credit: PTI Photo
The snowfall attracted a large number of tourists to the hill station. Credit: PTI Photo
This fresh spell of snowfall made tourists and hoteliers happy. Credit: PTI Photo
The upper parts of Shimla city, including Jakhoo, The Ridge, Benmore and Sanjauli continue to experience light snowfall. Credit: PTI Photo
Normal life in the tribal districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Pangi, and Bharmour of Chamba district was thrown out of gear due to snowfall. Credit: PTI Photo
The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at minus 5.1 degrees Celsius in Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong. Credit: PTI Photo
Tourists ski after fresh snowfall at Kufri near Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. Credit: PTI Photo
The snow-covered Sanjauli area after fresh snowfall in Shimla. Credit: PTI Photo
Tourists are seen enjoying a walk at The Ridge during snowfall in Shimla. Credit: PTI Photo
News in Pics, January 11: Best photos from around the world
India News | World news | Nagaland | AFSPA | Novak Djokovic | Ukraine
Ex-candidate for Barinas State Governor of the ruling Socialists, Jorge Arreaza addresses the media the day after Sergio Garrido from the opposition party won the gubernatorial election for Barinas state, in Barinas, Venezuela. Credit: Reuters Photo
Members of the Serbian community are seen marching in support of tennis player Novak Djokovic in Melbourne. Credit: Reuters Photo
Rolling Stones get own set of stamps celebrating their 60th anniversary in 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov gestures during a press conference following talks with US counterpart on soaring tensions over Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
Two-day walkathon commences in Nagaland demanding repeal of AFSPA. Credit: IANS Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - January 11, 2022
Zodiac | Horoscope | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - January 11, 2022
Aries | Time spent at the work spot brings you money as well as much happiness today. Travel could bring romance. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | You can excel where before you’ve failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. It may prove harder than you thought to get a certain person off your mind!| Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.| Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will.| Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues.| Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Caution advised in all matters of the heart. Try to think before you act. An aggressive male ruins your day. Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely.| Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try to keep your emotions under control today. A sensitive family member may require extra moments of your time. |Lucky Colour: Sapphire| Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Your significant other is dreamy and accommodating. A partnership may be beneficial. A financial misunderstanding with close ones is cleared up today.| Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | A time when you can demonstrate your integrity and consolidate a close relationship with patience and maturity. New liaisons or associations will bring opportunity.| Lucky Colour: Burgundy| Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; donot make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate.| Lucky Colour: Rose| Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends.| Lucky Colour: Coffee| Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Loans will be attainable and legal matters easily taken care of. Secret intrigues could get you into trouble. You can make financial deals that will bring you extra cash.| Lucky Colour: Silver| Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Congress's Mekedatu padayatra continues for second day flouting Covid-19 norms
UPDATED : Jan 10 2022, 19:45 IST
News | Karnataka News | Mekedatu project | Mekedatu dam | Siddaramaiah | dk shivakumar | Congress
Karnataka Congress's 'padayatra' (march), demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, continued on the second day (January 10), even as FIRs have been registered against nearly 30 of its leaders and others for taking part in it, defying Covid-19 curbs.
Congress's Mekedatu padayatra continues for second day flouting Covid-19 norms
KPCC president D K Shivakumar with Congress leaders during the inauguration of the 10-day 'padayatra' from Mekedatu to Bengaluru to demand the implementation of Mekedatu project, in Ramanagara district, Karnataka. Credit: PTI Photo
Defying Covid-19 curbs, Karnataka Congress's workers continued their 'padayatra', demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, even as FIRs have been registered against nearly 30 of its leaders and others for taking part in it, defying Covid-19 curbs. Credit: PTI Photo
According to official sources, FIRs have been registered against senior Congress leaders and other key personalities at Sathanur police station for defying restrictions on (January 9). Credit: PTI Photo
FIRs have been registered for violation of Covid rules and prohibitory orders, under the Disaster Management act and sections of IPC. However, Congress leaders and workers are continuing their march for the second day, and are scheduled to cover a distance of about 15 km from Shivakumar's native Doddalahalli to Kanakapura. Credit: PTI Photo
KPCC president D K Shivakumar gestures during the inauguration of the 10-day 'padayatra' from Mekedatu to Bengaluru, in Mekedatu, Karnataka. Credit: PTI Photo
The 10-day padayatra with the theme 'Namma Neeru Namma Hakku' (Our water, Our right) began at Sangama, the confluence of Cauvery and Arkavathi rivers at Kanakapura in Ramanagara district on January 09. Credit: DH/Manjunath MS
Organised under the leadership of Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, the rally will be spanning a distance of nearly 139 km. Credit: DH/Manjunath MS
However Siddaramaiah, who returned to the city from the padayatra last evening due to fever, is not taking part today too, and is taking rest on doctor's advice. In this photo, Siddaramaiah is seen with BV Srinivas. Credit: PTI Photo
Supporters shower flower petals on KPCC president D K Shivakumar as he walks with party workers, during the 2nd day of the 10-day 'padayatra' from Mekedatu to Bengaluru to demand the implementation of Mekedatu project, in Dodda Alahalli near Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo