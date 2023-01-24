Prime Minister Narendra Modi named the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees on the occasion of Parakram Diwas. The move is a tribute to India's heroes, several of whom made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. Here we list the details of the 21 Indian heroes after whom the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were named. Take a look...