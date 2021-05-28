Meet Sanjana George, only Indian female wrestler to join WWE
May 28 2021
Kerala-born Sanjana George is making headlines after being hired by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for its latest season. Scroll down to know more about Sanjana, the second Indian-born female wrestler to be recruited by WWE.
Sanjana took to social media to share the news along with an emotional message for the fans and the supporters.
Sanjana became the second Indian-born female wrestler to be recruited by WWE.
Sanjana, a fitness freak, was introduced to mixed martial arts (MMA) at the age of 17.
Sanjana is starting from scratch under the supervision of the best coaches in the industry as doesn't have any prior wrestling experience.
Reportedly, Sanjana is undergoing some extreme and rigorous fitness training in US before making her entry in the world's biggest and most popular wrestling industry.
Sanjana has been a big fan of WWE since her childhood.
Her favourite wrestlers are ‘The Rock’ and Rounda Rousey.
In this photo, Sanjana is seen flaunting her chiseled physique.
Sanjana is seen doing push-ups.
Covid-19: Delhi gets its second drive-in vaccine centre at Saket Mall
May 28 2021
With vaccine centres in Delhi getting overcrowded, drive-through Covid testing facilities are catching up in the city. Delhi got its second drive-in vaccine centre at Select Citywalk Mall.
This measure has been taken after witnessing the huge gathering at vaccine centres and it might turn into possible breeding grounds for further spread of the infection.
The drive-through Covid-19 vaccination centre has been set for all eligible beneficiaries above 18 years of age.
This is the second drive-through vaccine centre. The first such centre was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Dwarka.
News in Pics, May 28: Best photos from around the world
May 28, 2021
Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad celebrate after the results of the presidential election announced that he won a fourth term in office, in Damascus. Credit: Reuters Photo
A policeman walks near the offices by a toll booth which was burnt in the framework of protests against the government of President Ivan Duque, on the Panamerican highway, in Villa Rica, Colombia. Credit: AFP Photo
A man points to a Green Sea Turtle, which can grow up to 4 feet long, weigh up to 440 pounds and live as long as 80 years as it swims past at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California. Credit: AFP Photo
A group of migrants sleep in a derelict house in Serbian village Majdan, close to the Hungary and Romania borders. Credit: AFP Photo
Members of the Criminal Investigation Technical Agency (ATIC) and agents of the Military Police of Public Order (PMOP) escort an alleged leader of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang after his arrest in Tegucigalpa. Credit: AFP Photo
National Guard soldiers and commuters walk through Pennsylvania Station ahead of Memorial Day weekend on May 27, 2021 in New York City. Credit: AFP Photo
People line up to test for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site on Haizhu Square in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China. Credit: Reuters photo
Today's Horoscope - May 28, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Interaction with children and a social group or party could liven up your day. A difficult phase at work could lead to great success, your natural ability to focus on details will bring you awards and accolades. Colour: Coffee | Number: 4
Taurus: Children's needs could be more costly than you anticipated. You may be overly emotional today. You need to spend some time reflecting on past experiences and involvements. Colour: Orange | Number: 8
Gemini: Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Colour: Fuchsia | Number: 6
Cancer: Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favourable. In-laws troublesome. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. Colour: Red | Number: 2
Leo: Travel for business or pleasure today. Don't dwell on past regrets. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think. Colour: Burgundy | Number: 9
Virgo: Follow your impulses today. If you are in doubt, demand answers. Avoid confrontations at work. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend. Colour: Aquamarine | Number: 4
Libra: Keep an eye on your health as you may suffer from gradual loss of energy . This is a good day to move ahead financially and to experience some good luck or have money fall into your lap. Personal attitudes are important. Colour: Blue | Number: 5
Scorpio: You feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. You probably need to make adjustments to the way you connect with others and then it will feel better. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint. Colour: Brown | Number: 7
Sagittarius: Potential for discord at work today. You will get your due, but go about it tactfully without hurting egos. Communication is the key to making what's occurring work in your favour. Colour: Gold | Number: 3
Capricorn: Advice from a mature person will make you feel more at ease about the recent dramatic events that have transpired in your life. Don't let your love of good times cloud your judgment. Avoid gambling and financial risks. Take the time to help old friends or relatives who have had a stroke of bad luck. Colour: Amethyst | Number: 8
Aquarius: Your energy levels improve and you don’t feel as if you are swimming against the tide. You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. Colour: Lavender | Number: 6
Pisces: A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Work and personal matters may clash today, but stay calm till the mists have cleared. You will be able to talk about emotional problems with your partner. Colour: Silver | Number: 2
In Pics | 5 strange medical and cosmetic treatments from around the world
May 27 2021
therapy | medical care | Disease | health | Health and fitness | Egypt | Palestine | Covid-19 | Gujarat |
Here we take a look at some strange medical and cosmetic treatments from around the world.
Sand Therapy: People around the world visit Cairo to undertake ‘Sand therapy’, wherein people bury themselves under the sand during the hottest time of the day believing it will cure sexual impotency. Credit: Getty Photo
Urine Healing: Villagers in Cambodia believe that urine of cow, snakes and turtles have superpowers and have the potential to heal any disease. Credit: Reuters Photo
Bee Venom Therapy: Majorly practiced in Palestine, this treatment advises practitioners to use the venom of honeybees to treat epilepsy, spinal disorders, hearing problems and nasal allergy. Credit: AFP Photo
Cow Dung Therapy: While the world is reeling under coronavirus, people in Gujrat practice cow dung therapy to ward off Covid-19. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Russia, schools make kindergarten kids pour cold water on themselves in freezing cold. They believe this will improve their health and keep them fit. Credit: Unsplash Photo
Mud Therapy: This is practiced in many countries, especially in the Middle East. People smear mud on themselves in this therapy, believing this will cure diseases. The mineral mud is believed to be able to alleviate pain from rheumatoid arthritis, sequela of traumatisms and peripheral nervous system diseases. Credit: Reuters Photo