Mysuru Dasara comes to an end with ‘Jumbo Savari’
The curtains came down on the 10-day Dasara festival in Mysuru on October 16 with the spectacular 'Jumbo Savari', procession of elephants, marking the grand finale. However, the Mysuru royal palace will continue to shine at night for the next nine days with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordering to light up the palace for the tourists.
- 1 /11
Mysuru Dasara comes to an end with ‘Jumbo Savari’
- 2 /11
The curtains came down on the 10-day Dasara festival in Mysuru on October 16 with the spectacular 'Jumbo Savari' procession of elephants marking the grand finale. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /11
However, the Mysuru royal palace will continue to shine at night for the next nine days with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordering to light up the palace for the tourists. Credit: BR Savitha
- 4 /11
Held under the shadow of Covid-19, there were many restrictions due to which the usual gathering of large number of people was missing as the administration had restricted visitors and issued limited passes. Credit: BR Savitha
- 5 /11
Keeping with the century’s old tradition, all the rituals were held abiding by the Covid norms. At the auspicious hour, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, titular head of the erstwhile Mysuru Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mysuru in-charge minister S T Somashekar and Mysuru mayor Sunanda Palanetra offered floral prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /11
The gigantic Abhimanyu, a caparisoned elephant, carrying the presiding deity on the 750 kg golden howdah, marched and other decorated pachyderms too walked behind it. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /11
Wadiyar's family members too attended the celebrations, which is designated as Naada Habba (state festival). Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /11
Scion of the Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar performs 'shami pooja' at Bhuvaneshwari temple in the Mysuru Palace. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /11
While greeting the people of Karnataka on Vijayadashami, Bommai announced extending the lighting of Mysuru city and palace for the next nine days so that tourists from other parts of the state and country can enjoy the scenic beauty of the royal city bathed in light at night. Credit: DH Photo
- 10 /11
District Minister ST Somashekar dances with folk artists as the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari is brought from the Chamundi Hills to the Mysuru Palace. Credit: PTI Photo
- 11 /11
The traditional Dasara procession is held on Vijayadashami, signifying the victory of good over evil. The rulers of Mysuru or the Wadiyars had been worshippers of Durga and had established their family Goddess atop a hillock, which has been named as Chamunda hills. Credit: PTI Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Dussehra 2021: Ravana effigies burnt across India
As Vijayadashami marks the end of the annual Durga Puja festival, effigies of Ravan were burnt across the country to celebrate the victory of good over evil.
- 1 /8
In Pics | Dussehra 2021: Ravana effigies burnt across India
- 2 /8
An effigy of 'Ravana' burns during Luv Kush Ramleela as part of Dussehra celebrations at Red Fort Ground in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /8
An effigy of Ravana is seen burning on the occasion of Dussehra in Allahabad. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
Actors dressed up as Lord Rama and Laxman aim with bows and arrows towards an effigy of Hindu demon King Ravana during Dussehra in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
Fireworks explode as an effigy of Meghnad, son of demon king Ravana, burns during Vijaya Dashmi celebrations in Ahmedabad, India. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /8
An effigy of Ravana in flames marking the end of the Dussehra festival, in Jammu. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /8
An effigy of Ravana burns during the Dussehra celebrations at Shree Rammandir Adarsh Nagar, in Jaipur. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
Effigies of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhakarn being illuminated on the eve of Dusshera festival in Jalandhar. Credit: PTI Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Sitting Room Style Balloon World Cup inaugurated in Spain; See Pics
Anyone who has ever leapt over a couch to prevent a party balloon from touching the living room floor can now dream of parlaying those skills into a World Cup triumph. Inspired by a series of viral videos and organised by Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique and internet celebrity Ibai Llanos, the inaugural Balloon World Cup took place in Tarragona. Thirty-two countries compete for the title in the first “Balloon World Cup," inspired by a trio of siblings from Oregon and their viral TikTok and Instagram videos that have attracted millions of views.
- 1 /10
Sitting Room Style Balloon World Cup inaugurated in Spain; See Pics
- 2 /10
Anyone who has ever leapt over a couch to prevent a party balloon from touching the living room floor can now dream of parlaying those skills into a World Cup triumph. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
Inspired by a series of viral videos and organised by former Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique and internet celebrity Ibai Llanos, the inaugural Balloon World Cup took place in Tarragona, Spain. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
Francesco De La Cruz emerged as the first champion after beating German Jan Spiess 6-2 in the final on a 8x8 metre court littered with living room furniture, as well as a small car. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /10
The rules of the game are simple. Players have to hit the balloon in an upward direction and they score points if their opponent fails to prevent it from touching the ground. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /10
Teams from 32 countries took part including the American team of Antonio and Diego Arredondo, whose videos of the game they played with their sister, Isabel, at home in Oregon were a huge hit on social media and inspired the tournament. Here are some glimpse from the event. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /10
Paraguay's Raul Eduardo Gimenez tries to save a point as Georgia's Tamaz Tsagareishvili looks on. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
Germany's Jan Spiess and Brazil's Diego Mendez in action during the Balloon World Cup. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
Germany's Jan Spiess in action with Peru's Francesco De La Cruz during final of the Balloon World Cup in Spain. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 10 /10
Jan Spiess reacts during his match with Francesco De La Cruz at the final of the Balloon World Cup in Spain. Credit: Reuters Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion
The Durga Puja festivities concluded with the idol immersion ceremony with a restricted number of people participating at the river ghats across the country amid adherence to Covid-19 protocols.
- 1 /10
In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion
- 2 /10
The Durga Puja festivities concluded with the idol immersion ceremony with a restricted number of people participating at the river ghats across the country amid adherence to Covid-19 protocols. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /10
Colourful processions were taken out by enthusiasts as the police maintained strict vigil everywhere to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /10
During the day, women participated in the traditional 'sindur khela' (smearing of vermillion on each other's faces) and offered sweets to the goddess before bidding her adieu for the year. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
Drones were used for surveillance and CCTVs were fitted at the ghats and police kept a strict vigil. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
Over 1,200 idols were immersed at different ghats in the Kolkata till 9.45 pm, a senior police officer confirmed. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
In West Bengal, heavy cranes were used to pull out the idols from the river, shortly after the immersion ceremony to avoid water pollution. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
Chants of 'asche bochor abar hobe' (until next year) rent the air throughout the day. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /10
Several temporary waterbodies were also set up for immersion in West Bengal. The Mamata government had cancelled the annual Durga Puja carnival at Red Road for the second consecutive year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
Devotees carry an idol of Goddess Durga in a boat for immersion in the Torsa river in Cooch Behar. Credit: PTI Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, October 16: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /6
Hundreds of residents line up to collect bottled water after city officials in the northern territory said lab results confirmed that fuel had entered its water supply in Iqaluit. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /6
Houston Astros fans cheer on their team during the first inning of their game against the Boston Red Sox in Game One of the American League Championship. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
Indian Air Force flew 14 Tejas aircraft in formation from AF Stn Sulur. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /6
Chennai Super Kings players pose with the IPL trophy after wiining final of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /6
Fireworks explode as an effigy of Meghnad son of demon king Ravana, burns during Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra festival celebrations in Ahmedabad. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /6
A woman wearing a burqa rides an attraction at an amusement park in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Reuters Photo