News in Pics, April 24: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Apr 24 2022, 08:39 ISTPeru | Brazil | Rio de Janeiro | Russia | Vladimir Putin | Turkey | Easter | Bayern Munich | Bundesliga | Amritsar |
- 1 /7
Members of Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school perform during the second night of Rio's Carnival parade at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro, Brazi
- 2 /7
View of sacks of carrots for sale at a wholesale fruit and vegetables market in Lima. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual head of some 300 million Orthodox Christians worldwide, leads the Easter Resurrection Service at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in Istanbul, Turkey. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /7
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) listens to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin during an Orthodox Easter service, late on April 23, 2022 in Moscow. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Faithful walk between sandbags and hedgehog anti-tank barricades to attend a blessing of traditional Easter food baskets on Holy Saturday, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zhytomyr, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer celebrates with coaches after winning the Bundesliga. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Sikh devotees light diya or earthen lamps on the occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Amar Das Ji, the third guru of the Sikhs, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - April 24, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Apr 24 2022, 00:17 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Horoscope | Zodiac |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - April 24, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | If you are willing to take risks, it is the time to put plans into action and make a success of them. It also suggests reconciliation with an enemy – an outside one or even of unruly impulses within | Lucky Colour: Teal | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself | Lucky Colour: Olive-green | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high today. If you are communicative, your doubts will vanish | Lucky Colour: Pista-green | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | You are ready for the new and unusual! Big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today | Lucky Colour: Tan | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. Your ruling planet the Sun promises closure in family issues | Lucky Colour: Fuchsia | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | A day of hyperactivity. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments. A period of vindication when you will reap the just rewards of what you have so painstakingly sown in the past | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Getting through to other people is challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang | Lucky Colour: Apricot | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions will not lead to harmonious relationships | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Your career plans are good but they have to be more grounded. Confusion, miscommunication between yourself and others possible today. Great day for leisure and romance. Take care not to go overboard in your use of credit | Lucky Colour: Aquamarine | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. A good time to slow down, and make a list of your priorities | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Luxury umbrellas to add to your wardrobe this monsoon
- 1 /7
In Pics | Luxury umbrellas to add to your wardrobe this monsoon
- 2 /7
Barocco print: The Barocco print umbrella from Versace would be an essential item on a gloomy day. Priced at Rs 25,100, this 90-cm piece has a classic handle with a colour fade effect. Credit: Farfetch.com
- 3 /7
Smart shade: This umbrella from Haowecib is equipped with a LED light system which can be adjusted from 45 degrees, based on different road conditions. It also has an alarm that can alert passing vehicles when the person carrying it is on the roads at night. It comes with a gold- or silver-coloured handle and is priced at Rs 24,889. Credit: Amazon.in
- 4 /7
Cherry blossom print: This 2003 Cherry blossom umbrella from Louis Vuitton comes with a wooden handle. Its monogram print in brown, pink and white makes it a standout addition in your collection. It is priced at Rs 1.29 lakh. Credit: Farfetch.com
- 5 /7
Skull handle: This Alexander McQueen umbrella with a skull handle is irresistible. The large handle will make sure the umbrella doesn’t slip off from your hand. It is priced at Rs 49,135. Credit: Farfetch.com
- 6 /7
Pink passion: Coming in a pleasing baby pink shade, this piece from Discord Yohji Yamamoto features a waterproof design and is made of polyster, wood and carbon fibre. It comes with an embroidered logo and a straight handle. Its is priced at Rs 1.42 lakh. Credit: Farfetch.com
- 7 /7
Detachable: The Malacca Traveller umbrella from the Charles Brigg range has a removable handle and end piece, making it easy to carry around. The handle, in stained beech wood shaft, has a plated gold or sterling silver collar, nylon or hand woven silk canopy. Priced at Rs 49,238, the collar can be engraved for an additional cost. It is available in three sizes — 25, 26 or 27 inches. Credit: swaineadeneybrigg.com
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, April 23, 2022: Best pics from around the world
- 1 /7
Members of environmental organizations hold a protest against climate change on Earth Day in Mexico City. Credit: Reuters photo
- 2 /7
A demonstrator wrapped in an American flag holds a sign outside the IMF headquarters in Washington, DC, on April 22, 2022, as they protest the funds the IMF has given to the nation. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
An FBI tactical team deploys from an armored vehicle at the scene of a reported shooting and active shooter near Edmund Burke Middle School in the Cleveland Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington. Credit: Reuters photo
- 4 /7
Locals gather for a food distribution at the community centre of the village of Mala Rohan, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kharkiv region. Credit: Reuters photo
- 5 /7
Dorcas Lyoya, the mother of Patrick Lyoya, tosses flowers into his grave as he is laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in Wyoming. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
A worker prepares the last details of a float before the first night of the Carnival parade at the Anhembi Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: Reuters photo
- 7 /7
Iraq Shi'ite muslims place copies of the Quran on their heads during the holy month of Ramadan at the Imam Ali Shrine, in the holy city of Najaf, Iraq. Credit: Reuters photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Return of the last-over hero: A look at Dhoni's last-minute magic
UPDATED : Apr 22 2022, 22:24 IST
MS Dhoni | Mumbai Indians | Sports News | Cricket news | IPL 2022 | Indian Premier League |
Five defeats from seven outings became a thing of the past after Dhoni turned back the clock to script a memorable three-wicket victory for CSK against Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Thursday, following a heart-stopping finish that saw him hit a four off the last ball of the game. Here's a look at how Dhoni led CSK to an epic win over MI.
- 1 /5
In Pics | Return of the last-over hero: A look at Dhoni's last-minute magic
- 2 /5
The great M S Dhoni turned back the clock to script a three wicket victory for Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /5
Dhoni (28 not out off 13) batted like the finisher of his hey days to help CSK get the required 17 runs off the final over to win their second game of the season. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
He smashed a six and four off third and fourth ball off Jaydev Unadkat before maintaining his calm to put one past short-fine leg for the match-winning boundary. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /5
CSK were up against it with 48 runs off the last 24 balls and four wickets in hand but Dhoni with the help of Dwaine Pretorius (22 off 14 balls) ensured his team got over the line in an absolute humdinger. Credit: PTI Photo