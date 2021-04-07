News in Pics, April 7: Best photos from around the world
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un addresses a conference of cell secretaries of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang. Credit: KCNA/via Reuters Photo
Muay Thai boxers pose for a photograph at the Rangsit Boxing stadium in Pathum Thani province, Thailand. Credit: Reuters Photo
Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (C) challenges Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro (L) and Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Eder Militao during the UEFA Champions League first leg quarter-final football match between Real Madrid and Liverpool. Credit: AFP Photo
Musicians perform at the International Kimbanguist Church Headquarters in Nkamba during the church's 100th anniversary. Credit: AFP Photo
Team USA Para Powerlifter Garrison Redd trains in his wheelchair doing chin-ups in Robert E. Venable Park in Brooklyn, New York. Credit: AFP Photo
Protesters hold up the three finger salute during a rally against the military coup in Launglone township in Myanmar's Dawei district. Credit: AFP Photo
A dog lays on an empty street in New Delhi as the government imposed a night curfew a day after the nation posted a record coronavirus surge. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - April 7, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Apr 07 2021, 02:30 IST
Today's Horoscope - April 7, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | You are feeling optimistic, while the moon adds serenity to your buoyant nature. Your partner or spouse brings luck. A chance meeting will take you by surprise | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Flow of money is stable and will improve. Do not rush into long-range financial commitments. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | You will find yourself extremely attractive to the opposite sex. Be cautious and watch out for fair- weather friends. Investments in art and property can be profitable today | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | Long overdue debts will be paid to you and old accounts will be settled. Health problems are usually self-induced caused by depression, stress, and extreme physical activities | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Communications of all kinds successful. Expect a rapid pace with numerous transactions, letters, phone calls. A busy day. you need to be careful about overextending yourself | Lucky Colour: Safron | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | You could find that children will be a handful. You will get upset over trivial matters. You may be able to move ahead in your chosen professional field. Financially a very steady position | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | A day that is demanding and positive, but your serene approach to matters eases the strain around, and wins you support. Anything that occurs now will be solid and of lasting nature | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | You are secretive today, and rightly so. All work should be kept confidential. Your trusting nature impels you to confide in all the wrong people and that could land you in the soup | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | A colleague or business partner could prove troublesome. Home- life brings joy. You will have original ideas, worth implementing, so take your time to put it all together and make a presentation | Lucky Colour: Ivory | lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | A letter could bring misleading information. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours. Health needs care | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse | Lucky Colour: Vanilla | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | A quiet restful day to be spent in bed or catching up on reading. The day favours career and domestic interests. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
In Pics | Polling underway in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry
UPDATED : Apr 06 2021, 12:44 IST
UPDATED : Apr 06 2021, 12:44 IST
As all five states go to polls, people come out to excercise their franchise In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry and Kerala.
In Pics | Polling underway in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry
An elderly woman after exercising her vote in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. Credit: AFP Photo
People stand in queues outside polling booths in Tamil Nadu. Credit: AFP Photo
Kamal Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), shows his inked finger after casting his vote in Tamil Nadu. Credit: AFP Photo
Actor Rajinikanth casts his vote for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
DMK president MK Stalin with his family after casting their vote in Tamil Nadu Elections. Credit: PTI Photo
Covid-19 protocols are followed at polling booths in West Bengal. Credit: AFP Photo
People stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station of South Twenty Four Parganas district in West Bengal. Credit: AFP Photo
A paramilitary personnel stands guard as people wait to cast their votes at a polling station in West Bengal. Credit: AFP Photo
A Bodo tribal woman shows her finger marked after casting her vote in Assam. Credit: PTI Photo
An elderly physically challenged woman is brought on a bi-cycle to help her vote as others wait in a queue in Assam. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress candidate Ashima Bordoloi shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote in Assam State Assembly Elections. Credit: PTI Photo
BJP candidate for the Guwahati East constituency Siddhartha Bhattacharya shows his finger after casting his vote in the final phase of Assam Assembly Elections. Credit: PTI Photo
Himanta Biswa Sarma, his wife and son after casting his vote at Amingaon in Jalukbari Assembly constituency. Photo credit: Special Arrangement
An all women polling station in Goalpara, Assam. Credit: Special Arrangement
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan casts his vote at a polling booth in Kannur. Credit: Special Arrangement
News in Pics, April 6: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Apr 06 2021, 08:25 IST
Voters maintaining covid protocol in Kokrajhar East constituency in Assam during the 3rd and final phase of polling. Credit: DH Photo
A man wearing a mask depicting Peru's presidential candidate Hernando de Soto of Avanza Pais party places a banner before a rally at Villa El Salvador neighborhood in Lima, Peru. Credit: Reuters Photo
The founder of Bugaku and Samurai martial arts instructor Koshiro Minamoto holds a tablet as he shows his students a Samurai armor during an online class for Samurai experience in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: Reuters Photo
People visit the Slender West Lake Park in Yangzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province during the annual Qingming Festival holidays. Credit: AFP Photo
A man record with his cellphone before being inoculated with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Bogota. Credit: AFP Photo
Visitors look at displayed exhibits as they visit the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization after its reopening in Cairo, Egypt. Credit: Reuters Photo
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi weaves through Real Valladolid's defence during a La Liga match. Credit: Reuters Photo
In Pics | Winners in key categories at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards
UPDATED : Apr 05 2021, 10:36 IST
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards were handed out on Sunday for the best performances in film and television in 2020. Following is a list of winners in key categories curated by Reuters.
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Reuters/Twitter/@SchittsCreek
In Pics | Winners in key categories at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards
BEST MOVIE CAST ENSEMBLE | 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'
BEST TELEVISION DRAMA SERIES CAST ENSEMBLE | 'The Crown'
BEST TELEVISION COMEDY SERIES ENSEMBLE | 'Schitt’s Creek'
BEST ACTOR, MOVIE | Chadwick Boseman, 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'
BEST ACTRESS, MOVIE | Viola Davis, 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, MOVIE | Youn Yuh-jung, 'Minari'
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOVIE | Daniel Kaluuya, 'Judas and the Black Messiah'
BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA | Gillian Anderson, 'The Crown'
BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA | Jason Bateman, 'Ozark'
BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY | Catherine O'Hara, 'Schitt's Creek'
BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY | Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso'
BEST ACTRESS, TV LIMITED SERIES | Anya Taylor-Joy, 'The Queen's Gambit'
BEST ACTOR, TV LIMITED SERIES | Mark Ruffalo, 'I Know This Much Is True'