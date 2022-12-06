News in Pics, December 6, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 1 /7
A Brazil supporter at the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and South Korea. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive at a reception for the Kennedy Center Honorees in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Participants compete during the 2nd Havana International Skate Marathon in Havana. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
A member of a search and rescue team checks the situation at the Kajar Kuning village in Lumajang. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Civilians take shelter in an underground passage during an airstrike alert in the centre of Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Sudan's Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (C R) and paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (C L) lift documents alongside civilian leaders following the signing of an initial deal aimed at ending a deep crisis caused by last year's military coup. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
A farmer carries harvested paddy across a field in Goalpara district in Assam. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - December 6, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Dec 06 2022, 00:01 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - December 6, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends, a few of them unusual. Lucky Colour: Terracotta. Lucky Number: 1.
- 3 /13
Taurus | Try not to get upset or angry without having all the facts. Social life is hectic. A good friend is supportive. Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. Lucky Colour: Mocha. Lucky Number:4.
- 4 /13
Gemini | Family members are demanding while money matters are worrying you. Not a day to change jobs. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences. Lucky Colour: Silver. Lucky Number: 3.
- 5 /13
Cancer | By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 8.
- 6 /13
Leo | There are new directions for you and you will be recognised for your abilities and talents. Share your winnings and praise with others and be grateful. Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Lucky Colour: Mango.Lucky Number: 6
- 7 /13
Virgo | If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs. It may not be a great time for romance for you - be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 9.
- 8 /13
Libra | Confrontations, not always hostile occur. A time to negotiate contracts. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 4.
- 9 /13
Scorpio | A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work Partnerships will prosper and bring luck. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let any one take you for granted. Lucky Colour: Magenta. Lucky Number: 7.
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | Partnerships will prosper and bring luck Your self-confidence is in top gear as romance blooms today. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs. Lucky Colour: Cerise. Lucky Number: 8.
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Financial matters are emphasized. Increase in your financial status – either through your effort or someone close to you. Finances may be good, but hangers-on will be more. Don’t be eager to part with your cash. Lucky Colour: Coffee brown. Lucky Number: 6.
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Working environment conducive. An office romance could blossom and social events connected with colleagues on the agenda. A good time to think of growth in the company, albeit a lateral one. Lucky Colour: Sea-green. Lucky Number: 2.
- 13 /13
Pisces | Travel plans get off to big start. Travel could help you meet important people, both work-wise and for matters of the heart. Your significant other could be demanding. A good time for career plans. Lucky Colour: Plum. Lucky Number: 5.
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pictures | Navy Day 2022 celebrations
UPDATED : Dec 05 2022, 22:13 IST
Navy Day Celebrations | India News | News | Navy |
The Indian Navy showcased its mighty combat prowess in a spectacular fashion through an 'Operational Demonstration' on the occasion of Navy Day on December 4, 2022.
- 1 /12
In Pictures | Navy Day 2022 celebrations. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /12
Navy personnel perform as part of the Navy Day celebrations in Kochi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /12
Navy personnel perform as part of the Navy Day celebrations in Kochi backwaters. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /12
The naval ships of Andaman & Nicobar Command 'Dressed Overall' till sunset and switched on outline illumination lights with synchronised firing of flares at anchorage off Flag Point. Credit: Twitter/@AN_Command
- 5 /12
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Vice Chief of the Army Staff Lt General BS Raju and others at the National War Memorial to pay tribute on the occasion of Navy Day in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /12
'Operational Demonstration' by the Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day in Visakhapatnam. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /12
Rear Admiral S Venkat Raman, VSM, Flag Officer Commanding Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area, and others during the Navy Day celebrations at Victory War Memorial in Chennai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /12
President of India and the Supreme Commander of Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest at the event organised at Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
- 9 /12
'Operational Demonstration' by the Indian Navy on the occasion of Navy Day in Visakhapatnam. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /12
Spectators take photos of sea cadets performing during the Navy Day celebrations at the Gateway of India in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /12
Navy personnel perform as part of the Navy Day celebrations in Kochi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 12 /12
'Operational Demonstration' as part of India Navy Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Key players in phase 2 of polling
UPDATED : Dec 05 2022, 15:22 IST
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 | Gujarat Elections 2022 | Gujarat Elections | Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 | News | India News | Assembly Elections 2022 |
After a high-voltage campaigning, polling in the second and final phase is being held today for 93 Assembly constituencies across 14 districts of north and central Gujarat, deciding the fate of the 833 candidates. Here we list the key candidates whose electoral fortune will be decided at the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022.
- 1 /11
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Key players in phase 2 of polling
- 2 /11
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's fate will be decided from the Ghatoldia constituency. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /11
Patidar leader Hardik Patel is making his debut as a BJP leader at the Gujrat Elections 2022 and is contesting from Viramgam constituency. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /11
OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, who won his first MLA seat from Radhanpur constituency as a Congress candidate in 2017, is contesting from Gandhinagar South as a BJP candidate. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /11
Congress leader Sukhram Rathava is trying his luck from Chhota Udaipur constituency. Credit: Twitter/@SukhramRathava
- 6 /11
Prominent leader Lakhabhai Bharwad is fielded from Viramgam and will lock horns with Hardik Patel. Credit: Twitter/@MlaViramgam
- 7 /11
Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is contesting from Vadgam constituency under Congress ticket and is expected to give a tough fight to his competitors. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /11
Congress leader Amee Yajnik is fielded against Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from Ghatlodia seat. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /11
Vakhala Bharatsinh Pratapbhai, a former Bharatiya Janata Party mayor of Jamnagar and a Congress candidate in the 2017 Assembly polls in Gujarat, will contest as a AAP candidate from Devgadh Baria. Credit: AAP
- 10 /11
AAP has fielded Kunwarji Thakor against BJP's Hardik Patel and Congress' Lakhabhai Bharwad from Viramgam seat. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 11 /11
AAP's Vijay Patel will test his electoral fortune from Ghatoldia seat in the second phase. Credit: Twitter/@AAPGhatlodiya
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, December 5, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Dec 05 2022, 10:25 ISTdeforestation | Climate Change | Pele | USA | Syria | Volcano | Santa Claus | Christmas | Pyramids | Egypt | BSF | India |
- 1 /7
A reindeer walks in the boreal forest. The boreal forest, which is only second to the Amazon in terms of its vital role in ensuring the future of the planet, encircles the Arctic -- and it is in just as much danger from climate change as the South American rainforest. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel perform bike stunt during the 58th BSF Raising Day at Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A fan of Santos with his arm tattooed with an image of Brazilian football legend Pele lights candles during a vigil outside the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital entrance, where the former player is hospitalized in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
US soldiers in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle (BFV) drive past a flare stack near a local oil field as they patrol the countryside of Rumaylan (Rmeilan) in Syria's northeastern Hasakeh province, near the border with Turkey. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Villagers watch hot smoke from the ground following Mount Semeru's volcanic eruption in Lumajang, East Java. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
People dressed in Santa Claus costumes take part in the annual Christmas run in Michendorf. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Models are silhoutted against the Pyramids at the Christian Dior fashion show at the Giza Pyramids Necropolis on the outskirts of the twin city of Egypt's capital. Credit: AFP Photo