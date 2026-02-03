<p>The United States Secretary for Agriculture Brooke Rollins thanked President Donald Trump for chalking out a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Trade%20deal">trade deal</a> with India that "delivers for the American farmers". </p><p>According to Rollins, the trade deal will export more American farm products into the Indian market, reducing prices and in turn making rural <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=United%20States">US </a>wealthy. </p><p>"New US-India deal will export more American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices, and pumping cash into rural America," she said in a post on X. </p><p>Rollins added that in 2024, America's agricultural trade deficit with India was $1.3 billion. She said the deal will help reduce that deficit in an important market for the US. </p>.<p>"In 2024, America’s agricultural trade deficit with India was $1.3 billion. India’s growing population is an important market for American agricultural products and today’s deal will go a long way to reducing this deficit. America First victory on top of the dozens of deals for ag," she added. </p><p><strong>India-US trade deal</strong></p><p>Late on Monday night, Trump announced that the US would drop reciprocal tariffs on India from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. </p><p>The US President did not clarify in his post whether Washington, D.C., would also withdraw the additional 25 per cent tariff on India’s exports to the US, imposed in August 2025 to dissuade it from buying oil from Russia.</p><p>A White House official later said that the additional tariff will be abolished on the condition that India cease to buy Russian oil. </p><p>Trump added that New Delhi would abolish the tariffs and non-tariff barriers on imports from the United States.</p><p>He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed not only to stop buying oil from Russia but also to import hydrocarbons in larger quantities from the US, and potentially, Venezuela, instead. </p><p>"The prime minister also committed that India would buy energy, technology, coal, agricultural and many other products worth over $500 billion from the US", he claimed.</p><p>Modi also took to X to convey his “big thanks” to Trump for lowering the tariff on India’s imports </p><p>The prime minister, did not mention any trade deal in his post on the social media platform, unlike the US president. </p><p>New Delhi’s envoy to Washington, D.C., Vinay Mohan Kwatra, however, confirmed on the social media platform that the India-US trade deal had been announced.</p>