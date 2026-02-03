<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=PM%20Modi"> Narendra Mod</a>i on Tuesday said self-confidence is that power that makes everything possible and will help in realising the dream of Viksit Bharat.</p>.<p>His remarks came hours after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=United%20States">US </a>and India agreed on a trade deal under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from current 25 per cent, </p><p>“Self-confidence is that power with the help of which everything is possible,” Modi said in a post on X in Hindi.</p>.<p>The prime minister said this very power of the citizens will prove extremely useful in realising the dream of a developed India.</p>.<p>Modi also shared a Sanskrit couplet which meant that wealth is earned through righteous deeds.</p>.<p>“It (wealth) grows with courage and self-confidence, remains stable through skill and efficiency, and, when safeguarded by discipline, contributes to the progress of the nation,” the couplet read. </p>