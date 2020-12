On Monday, farmers' journey against the Centre's farm laws entered the 12th day. They have camped at Delhi's surrounding borders protesting against the three new agricultural laws. The government, through several rounds of talks, has tried to negotiate with the farmers by offering amendments. However, that motion has been denied, farmers remain firm on the unconditional withdrawal of the laws.

The government, meanwhile, is clear on keeping the farm laws, claiming that they will benefit the farmers.



(Story: PTI/ AFP; Image credit: PTI)