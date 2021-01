Following the US Capitol violence where scores of Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building, security in Washington was beefed up ahead of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration on January 20. Over 15,000 troops of the National Guard were deployed in Washington and fences and barricades erected all around the Capitol Building where the inauguration ceremony will take place. Here's a look at the preparations ahead of a presidential and vice-presidential inauguration unlike any other.