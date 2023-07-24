News in Pics | July 24, 2023
UPDATED : Jul 24 2023, 06:49 IST
New Delhi: Workers load sandbags to be used for construction of an embankment near the drain regulator at ITO
icky of Haryana (in blue) and Sahil of Punjab compete in the men's freestyle 97 kg category event during the Asian Games 2023 wrestling trials
People infected with eye flu at a makeshift camp for flood-affected people, at Vikas Marg in New Delhi
Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal upon her arrival in violence-hit Manipur, on Sunday
England's Ben Stokes is pictured under an umbrella as Australia retain the Ashes after the day's play is abandoned and the test is drawn
Today's Horoscope – June 19, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 24 2023, 00:13 IST
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - July 24, 2023
You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You’ve been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you’ve fallen into. Colour: White | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
If you are communicative, your doubts will vanish. A romantic interest occupies your time today. A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. Colour: Red | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
A sudden burst of energy could invoke unnecessary confrontations at work today. It is very important for you to stay focused today. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. Colour: Coffee | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
A productive day if you can keep your expectations within reasonable bounds. Beware of overexerting yourself. Don’t force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. Colour: Turquoise | Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Don’t believe all of the gossip that is going around. Colleagues already know more than you think so stick to facts or you’ll damage your reputation. Colour: Magenta | Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
You get the chance to express your feelings today. Home, domestic projects, children and interaction with women emphasised. Relationships take a different meaning, as your perspective also changes. Colour: Ochre | Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Colour: Honey | Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
You seem to be buoyant and rightly so. The current problems will disappear soon. Exchange thoughts with your special one. Don’t take offence at comments made by co-workers. Colour: Mint Green | Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
You may have to make some changes. Be prepared to use your charm and intellect in order to get your way. You start to see with clarity who you can and can’t trust. You no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Colour: Plum | Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Colour: Brown | Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked Mustard | Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Try not to argue about trivial matters. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Colour: Copper | Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
News In Pics, July 23, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jul 23 2023, 07:42 IST
Congress workers during a protest over sexual violence against women in Manipur, in Thane, Saturday, July 22, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Vehicles stuck in debris after a cloudburst at Rohru area in Shimla district, Saturday, July 22, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Anti-government demonstrators protest against President Dina Boluarte in Lima, Peru July 22, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
People take part in a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 22, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
Steven from Croatia who is homeless and sleeps on the stairs of a museum looks on after he has been given a bottle of water, some pasta and cold tea by Red cross workers as they check on homeless, during a heatwave across Italy, in Rome, Italy. Credit: Reuters Photo
Steven from Croatia who is homeless and sleeps on the stairs of a museum looks on after he has been given a bottle of water, some pasta and cold tea by Red cross workers as they check on homeless, during a heatwave across Italy, in Rome, Italy July 21, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
News In Pics, July 22, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jul 22 2023, 08:07 IST
A protester holds a placard during a protest against the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur state, in New Delhi, Friday, July 21, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
People wade through a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains at Andheri, in Mumbai, Friday, July 21, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe prior to their meeting at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Friday, July 21, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Elvis, the Galapagos giant tortoise, gets a shower at the Phoenix Zoo, as Arizona, U.S. battles through a relentless heat wave, with temperatures soaring above 110 degrees Fahrenheit, 43C, for 22 consecutive days, July 21, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
Protesters hold flags as they march in demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul on a road in Shoresh, Israel, which leads to Jerusalem, July 21, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
News In Pics, July 21, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jul 21 2023, 07:47 IST
Locals on a waterlogged road during monsoon rainfall, at Nalasopara in Palghar district, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Former Karnataka chief minister and BJP MLA Basavaraj Bommai with party MLAs stages a protest at Vidhana Soudha against the suspension of 10 BJP MLAs, in Bengaluru, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Members of the Jain community stage a protest against the killing of Jain monk Kamkumar Nandi Maharaj in Karnataka, in Jabalpur, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
Family members of the people trapped under the rubble after a landslide at Irshalwadi village in Raigad district, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
A protester sits as fire emerges during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 20, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo