New survey being done as earlier one was opposed, says D K Shivakumar

'There’s no meaning in opposing the survey. They said the census (sic) was wrong. That’s why we are giving another chance for everyone to participate,' he said
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 23:49 IST
Published 05 October 2025, 23:49 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

