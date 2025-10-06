New survey being done as earlier one was opposed, says D K Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Sunday that the social and educational survey was being conducted owing to the opposition for the previous exercise. </p>.<p>“There’s no meaning in opposing the survey. They said the census (sic) was wrong. That’s why we are giving another chance for everyone to participate,” he told reporters here.</p>.<p>This is at variance with CM Siddaramaiah’s official stance that the current survey is being conducted as it had been 10 years since the previous one by the H Kantharaj-led backward classes commission. </p>.'Too many questions': Social & Educational Survey leaves D K Shivakumar miffed.<p>Responding to Union Minister Somanna's objections to the survey, he said the court had itself clarified that people need not answer certain questions if they don’t want.</p>.<p>Shivakumar reiterated his statement that “too many” questions were being asked.</p>.<p>"I have told officers not to ask about hens, goats, gold and all. Those are all personal things. I have advised that there’s no need to ask about how many watches and fridges are there". </p>