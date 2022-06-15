News in Pics, June 15, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jun 15 2022, 07:25 ISTWorld news | World Politics | Afghanistan | India News | Indian Politics |
- 1 /6
News in Pics, June 14, 2022: Best photos from the world
- 2 /6
Workers restore cobblestone in a street in San Telmo neighborhood, Buenos Aires. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
Full moon is pictured next to the illuminated Kapaleeswarar temple on occasion of Vaikasi Visagam celebration in Chennai. Credit: AFP photo
- 4 /6
Aerial view of holy cave shrine of Amarnath during 'Pratham Pooja' in Anantnag district. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /6
A boy works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Kandahar. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees jogs off of the field at the end of the sixth inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 15, 2022
UPDATED : Jun 14 2022, 22:28 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Horoscope 2022 |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 15, 2022
- 2 /13
Aries | Pay close attention to your dreams, which can offer valuable insight into your true path of service. This is also an excellent time to launch a new artistic project and break that Writer’s block. | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Some of your new friends may not be that trustworthy. Don't give out any personal information that you don't want spread around. Watch for empty promises that may give you false hope. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Your concern with older family members and those less fortunate than yourself will only add to your attractiveness. You play the sympathy card, never manipulatively, but instinctively and it wins you admirers galore today. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Do things with your children and avoid situations that make you feel as if you've neglected the ones you love. Overindulgence could lead to problems with digestion. Your partner may be erratic today if you haven't paid enough attention to him or her. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | Your sense of humour pulls you through a sticky situation, and lightens the mood all round at work. You are prudent with your money, but this is a good day to indulge yourself in retail therapy. | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | You do like to keep secrets, but today you need to be more communicative and put your cards on the table. Your relationship is getting all lopsided, with you giving and the other taking. Talk about it and share your concerns | Lucky Colour: Olive | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | You can keep yourself occupied with new learning schedules and training. Thinking outside the box will help you to take a more positive lead. Travel plans come unstuck. | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Try meditation today. It will help you to focus your energies, and also help you to be more relaxed and tackle situations deftly and easily. A business offer needs more thinking. | Lucky Colour: Purple | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You need adventure and excitement in your life. Your determination and stamina will make your work look flawless and effortless. You will be appreciated for the competence you exhibit and for taking on responsibilities. | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | An influential person is playing an important role in your life, but make sure that he/she does not have vested interests and is using you as a pawn in a power struggle | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Be careful that someone is not telling you tales and leading you down the garden path. This is a great day for a family outing or get-together. Family ties get strengthened .Children give joy. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | A delightful event or meeting could brighten your day and set the stage for a very interesting development. You may be taking stock of your professional life. Be careful to balance strategy with personal objectives | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | Top 5 biggest sports leagues in the World
UPDATED : Jun 14 2022, 16:50 IST
Sports News | Indian Premier League | English Premier League | Bundesliga | NFL | Baseball |
Here we take a look at the top 5 most popular sports leagues in the world according to its media valuation.
- 1 /6
In Pics| Top 5 biggest sports leagues in the World
- 2 /6
National Football League (NFL) tops the list with media rights valued at Rs 136 crore per match, according to a 2020 Duff & Phelps comparison. Credit: NFL
- 3 /6
Indian Premier League (IPL) - The world's richest cricket league, the Indian Premier League, is the second-most expensive sports tournament on earth. The IPL media rights for TV and digital in the Indian subcontinent for the cycle 2023-2027 were sold for a whopping Rs 107.5 crore per game during a two-day e-auction with this, the 15-year-old cash-rich league has now surpassed the top sports leagues in the world such as Major League Baseball (MBL) and the English Premier League (EPL). Credit: IANS Photo
- 4 /6
Premier League (EPL) - With media rights valued at Rs 82 crore per match, the most-watched football league in the world, Premier League ranks third. Credit: Premier League
- 5 /6
Major League Baseball (MFL) - Fourth on the list is Major League Baseball with its media rights valued at Rs 75 crore per game. Credit: Major League Baseball
- 6 /6
Bundesliga - Germany's top-flight professional football league rounds off the top 5 biggest sports leagues in the world its media rights valued at Rs 30 crore per match. Credit: Bundesliga
A peek inside rebranded McDonald's restaurants in Russia
UPDATED : Jun 14 2022, 15:06 IST
News | World news | Russia-Ukraine crisis | Russia war | McDonald’s | Eatery |
The successor to McDonald's in Russia, 'Vkusno - i tochka,' reopened its first batch of 15 restaurants in Moscow and its suburbs, three months after the US fast-food chain ended its business in Russia.
- 1 /10
A peek inside rebranded McDonald's restaurants in Russia
- 2 /10
Russia has come up with its own version of McDonald’s after the US fast-food giant pulled out of of the country in the wake of the Ukraine invasion. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /10
The successor to McDonald's in Russia, 'Vkusno - i tochka' (Delicious. Full Stop), reopened the first batch of 15 restaurants in Moscow and its suburbs on June 12, 2022, nearly three months after the US fast-food chain ended its business in the country. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
A new logo depicting a burger and two fries has replaced McDonald's iconic Golden Arches. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /10
Long queues were seen outside the former McDonald's restaurant in central Moscow that reopened on June 12. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
Nearly 200 outlets are expected to reopen by the end of June. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
Reportedly, all of McDonald's former 850 restaurants across Russia are expected to be operational by the end of summer. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /10
According to a previous deal, the rebranded fast-food network will use new names on the menu and retain all employees under equivalent terms for at least two years. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /10
The queues at the restaurant on Pushkin Square draw comparisons with the excitement generated by the opening of the first McDonald's outlet in Russia in January 1990, which was hailed as a sign of Soviet detente with the West. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
Customers standing in line outside the first McDonald's outlet in the Soviet Union at Moscow's Pushkin Square (up) and the crowd outside the rebranded McDonald's restaurant 'Vkusno - i tochka'. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, June 14, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jun 14 2022, 07:47 ISTUnited Nations headquarters | India News | China | Prophet Mohammed remarks | World news | World Politics |
- 1 /6
Cambodian-US lawyer Theary Seng arrives dressed up as a chained Statue of Liberty for her treason verdict at Phnom Penh Municipal Court, in Phnom Penh. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /6
A general view as Otto Porter Jr. #32 of the Golden State Warriors walks out during team introductions prior to Game Five of the 2022 NBA Finals. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
Girls perform during the last day of a camp organised by the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti Kashi province at Jwala Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College in Allahabad. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Members and supporters of AISA shout slogans during a protest against what they say are attacks on Muslims following clashes last week triggered by remarks made by ruling BJP figures on Prophet Mohammad. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /6
Harvester cutting wheat in a field in Binzhou, in China's eastern Shandong. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /6
A photo shows a general view on the opening day of the 50th session of the UN Human Rights Council, in Geneva. Credit: AFP Photo