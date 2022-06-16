News in Pics, June 16, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jun 16 2022, 08:20 IST
A migrant reacts as he holds a U.S. flag during a protest after being denied tickets at the bus station to travel to Ciudad Acuna in an attempt to cross the border to Del Rio, Texas, US, in Monterrey. Credit: Reuters Photo
Federal Police arrive at the port of Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil, with de bodies of Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips, after a suspect of the murder showed where they were hidden. Credit: AFP Photo
Meerut zone ADG Rajeev Sabharwal (C), Bulandshahr SSP Shlok Kumar(R) and Bulandshahr District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh with police personnel conduct a route march to maintain law and order in the city. Credit: PTI Photo
Sikh devotees light candles on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the sixth Guru Hargobind Singh at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Credit: AFP Photo
Grooms stand along with the gifts outside the wedding hall during a mass marriage ceremony. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 16, 2022
UPDATED : Jun 15 2022, 23:08 IST
Aries | Resist any idle chatter. Help if you can, but more than likely it will be sufficient just to listen. You may have been too agreeable to someone who just wanted to use you. Financial investments that deal with joint money can be extremely prosperous. | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | The day could bring an easy answer to a substantial problem. Your personal charm may be more effective than any power of intellect or logic. Connect on a personal level, break through a major barrier, and find a new solution to an old problem. | Lucky Colour: Wine | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Be patient when approaching a problem, instead of reacting . Your boss makes a new proposition today, take your time to consider it, and work out its long-range effects. Love life smooth. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | A detractor is annoying, and trying to garner praise for your work for himself. Finances smooth, and an unexpected bonus is a big relief. An office junket is beckoning, so maybe you can combine it as a holiday with your special one. | Lucky Colour: Saffron | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | You can make money through solid investment plans. Difficulties with older females in your family may turn out to be quite trivial after all. You can avoid hassles by sticking to your work and refusing to get involved in gossip or idle chatter. | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | You can initiate matters today, but do it with confidence and also the self-assurance that you will be able to sustain the project for a long time with your dedication and commitment. | Lucky Colour: Opal | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | You are feeling overly sentimental and emotional to get much work done today. Channelize your energy into your work or rather than into your emotional life today. Money issues have to be sorted out. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | This is not the day to be extravagant. Or make big donations – just see to your own needs first, before you turn philanthropic. Not everyone will be pleased with your plans. Investments plans bear fruit in a while. | Lucky Colour: Pink | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | Today a confrontation with an authority female figure could escalate out of control and could end up as a screaming match So be wary today, and measure your words carefully before you speak. By the end of the day the matter or issue will find a resolution. | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Don’t be surprised if an old friend turns out to be something more! You will work well with groups and institutions. It is advisable to be your creative, romantic self and try you to drop regressive conditional patterns. | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | You have the gift of the gab and you have the ability to motivate others. You could have quite a fan following due to your prowess with words. You are easy-going by nature but don't let anyone take you for granted today. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | You seem to be putting in a lot of effort over what actually seems like a waste of time. A sense of frustration is setting in, as you feel you are being pulled in all directions. Get your facts right and then tackle the matter. | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
In Pics | World's 10 most expensive cities to live in 2022
UPDATED : Jun 15 2022, 16:50 IST
News | World news | travel and living | travel in 2022 | lifestyle |
Here we list 10 of the most expensive cities in the world where living comes at a high cost, according to the annual list released by the Global mobility company, ECA International.
In Pics | World's 10 most expensive cities to live in 2022 Credit: Getty Images
Hong Kong has topped the charts for the third consecutive year and remains the most expensive city in the world the annual list of the Global mobility company, ECA International. Credit: AP Photo
New York has emerged as the second most expensive city in the world. The cost of living for a single person touching approx. Rs 1.08 lakh without rent. Credit: Reuters Photo
Switzerland's second-most populous city, Geneva, beat out its bigger neighbour Zurich and is the third most expensive city in the world, according to the annual list of the world's most expensive cities to live in published by ECA International. Credit: Getty Images
London, United Kingdom was the fourth most expensive city in the world according to the list. Credit: Reuters Photo
Japan's largest industrial commercial and the finance hub, Tokyo is the fifth most expensive city in the world. Credit: AFP Photo
Having a population of 4.3 million, Israel's Tel Aviv is the sixth most expensive city in the world. Credit: AFP Photo
The most populated city in the Alpine nation of Switzerland, Zurich, was ranked seventh on the list. Credit: DH Pool Photo
The financial and commercial core of mainland China, Shanghai, is placed in the eighth position this year. Credit: AFP Photo
Another Chinese city, Guangzhou, which is known for its remarkably high cost of living, ranks ninth on the list. Credit: AFP Photo
The South Korean capital, Seoul, finishes off the top ten list of the world's most expensive cities to live in in 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo
Lunar eclipse 2022: Best photos of Strawberry Moon
UPDATED : Jun 15 2022, 15:14 IST
News | Lunar eclipse | World news |
Moon watchers across the globe experienced some heavenly wonder as they witnessed a summer supermoon on June 14 night. It was one of the celestial events of 2022 where the moon was seen in red colour at various places. This celestial phenomenon is known as a supermoon because of its proximity to Earth, and it is also labelled as the 'Strawberry Moon' because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time. Here are some best pictures of the celestial event.
The 'Strawberry Moon' rises behind the 17th century Santa Marija Tower on Comino, the Maltese archipelago, Malta, Europe. Credit: Reuters Photo
The 'Strawberry Moon' is seen rising behind the skyline of Frankfurt, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
The full moon, also known as Strawberry Moon, rises behind a statue in Rome, Italy. Credit: AFP Photo
People pose for a picture as they gather to watch a full moon, the 'Strawberry supermoon', as it rises in Miami Beach, Florida. Credit: AFP Photo
The 'Strawberry Moon' rises behind the old town district in Dresden, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
The 'Strawberry Moon' is seen behind the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
The 'Strawberry Moon' rises beside the Rock of Cashel, in Cashel, Ireland. Credit: Reuters Photo
The full moon rises as the June 2022 'Strawberry Supermoon' in Singapore. Credit: AFP Photo
The 'Strawberry supermoon', rises over a cross on the Church of St John, the Baptist in Skopje, Macedonia. Credit: AFP Photo
People gather to watch a full moon, the 'Strawberry supermoon', in Miami Beach, Florida. Credit: AFP Photo
News in Pics, June 15, 2022: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Jun 15 2022, 07:25 IST
Workers restore cobblestone in a street in San Telmo neighborhood, Buenos Aires. Credit: AFP Photo
Full moon is pictured next to the illuminated Kapaleeswarar temple on occasion of Vaikasi Visagam celebration in Chennai. Credit: AFP photo
Aerial view of holy cave shrine of Amarnath during 'Pratham Pooja' in Anantnag district. Credit: PTI Photo
A boy works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Kandahar. Credit: AFP Photo
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees jogs off of the field at the end of the sixth inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Credit: AFP Photo