News in Pics, May 17: Best photos from around the world
Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli warplanes target the Palestinian enclave. Credit: AFP Photo
Flames from the Palisades Fire glow in the distance in Topanga, northwest of Los Angeles. Credit: AFP Photo
A car damaged by an uprooted tree due to strong winds during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, in Panjim. Credit: PTI Photo
Protesters dressed in white take part in a demonstration against the ongoing coronavirus Covid-19 restrictions in Liestal, near Basel. Credit: AFP Photo
Liverpool's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker (2R) scores his team's second goal during the English Premier League football match between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool at The Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, central England. Credit: AFP Photo
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Credit: Reuters Photo
Barcelona players celebrate winning the Women's Champions League Final with the trophy. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - May 17, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned. | Lucky Colour: Violet | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Your emotions may seem misleading. But your utter loyalty will carry you through any rough patches in a relationship. Interaction and building –up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently. | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | Emotional situations take a toll on you today.. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out today. Family relationships highlighted. | Lucky Colour: Beige | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | A good day to change residence, or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted.| Lucky Colour: Velvet-black | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | Mixing business and pleasure isn't favoured today. Hyper-activity may make you stressed out. A day to charm your detractors. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | A good day to do a good turn. Don’t fritter away your money and energy on undeserving people and projects. You need to look around and see all the positive things in your life rather than just the negative. | Lucky Colour: Buff | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate.| Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives.| Lucky Colour: Olive-green | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected. | Lucky Colour: Ochre | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Caprcorn | Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action . A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically | Lucky Colour: Grape | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Today's Horoscope - May 16, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. You may enjoy the company of friends and family, but successful results in business will be limited | Lucky Colour: Pearl | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Taurus | Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Gemini | A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today | Lucky Colour: Aquamarine | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Cancer | An opportunity is just around the corner. A little romance is likely to develop. Cash flow good. Travel may have unforeseen risks or could sap your energy | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Leo | A trusted friend may prove false. Affairs related to work and romance to be kept confidential. Your career plans are good but they have to be more grounded | Lucky Colour: yellow | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Virgo | Don't let your partner put you down. A weekend getaway will prove to be enlightening. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Libra | You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Scorpio | You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people's problems. Keep a low profile. What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Sagittarius | Keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself and avoid unsavoury debates. Home front remains calm. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family | Lucky Colour: burgundy | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Capricorn | A friend may be too demanding. It is in your best interests to put your cards on the table. Prepare for endings or separations with people from the past | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Aquarius | Your creativity is good, but you need to look for more practical solutions today. You are too trusting, and feel the sharp edge of a friend’s cloak-and-dagger approach | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
Pisces | An opportunity is just around the corner. A little romance is likely to develop. Cash flow good. Don’t get carried away by addictive pleasures of life | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
News in Pics, May 16: Best photos from around the world
A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement. Credit: AFP Photo
Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel and Wes Morgan celebrate winning the FA Cup with the trophy. Credit: Reuters Photo
People march to the Houston City Hall on in Houston, Texas. People gathered during a rally to show support for Palestinians facing Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. Credit: AFP Photo
A damaged building and vehicles are pictured after a tornado hit an economic zone in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. Credit: AFP Photo
A helicopter is seen flying above the plume of smoke created by the Palisades fire in Topanga State Park, North West of Los Angeles. Credit: AFP Photo
Besiktas' fans celebrate after winning the Turkish Super League Championship after the last match of the season. Credit: AFP Photo
People take part in a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Bogota, Colombia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Delhi's Jama Masjid wears deserted look on Eid al-Fitr
UPDATED : May 15 2021, 20:05 IST
Delhi's Jama Masjid wore a deserted look on Eid due to the Covid-19 restrictions put in place by the state government amid the second wave in the national capital.
(Image Credit: PTI)
Jama Masjid wears a deserted look on the occassion of Eid al-Fitr
Jama Masjid wears a deserted look on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr during the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown, in New Delhi.
Muslim's famous shrine Jama Masjid wears a deserted look on the occassion of Eid al-Fitr in Delhi.
Clouds hover over a deserted Jama Masjid on Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi.
Jama Masjid wears a deserted look on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr during the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown, in New Delhi.
Delhi's famous Jama Masjid remains deserted during Eid.
Jama Masjid wears a deserted look on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr during the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown, in New Delhi.
Delhi's famous Jama Masjid remains deserted on Eid.
Delhi's Jama Masjid wears deserted look on Eid al-Fitr
An illuminated Jama Masjid on the eve of Eid-al-Fitr, in Delhi.