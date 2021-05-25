News in Pics, May 25: Best photos from around the world
A view of the super blood moon in Asuncion, Paraguay. Credit: AFP Photo
An aerial view shows near-deserted roads in Taipei on May 25, 2021, after Taiwan on May 19 raised its coronavirus alert level following a widening outbreak. Credit: AFP Photo
A woman holds a Colombian flag amid wreaths in honour of people killed during protests against the government placed outside the Congress building during a session in which Colombian Defense Minister Diego Molano's censure motion is discussed, in Bogota on May 24, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
A parent cleans a room at Abraham Lincoln school before students go back to class during the reopening of activities amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Mexico City, Mexico May 22, 2021. Credit: Reuters Photo
Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso signs a document during a presentation of his new cabinet after he is sworn in, at the Carondelet Palace in Quito. Credit: Reuters Photo
A demonstrator holds a Black Lives Matter flag outside the Minnesota State Capitol building on May 24, 2021 in St Paul, Minnesota. Credit: AFP Photo
In this file aerial picture taken on May 9, 2021 people visit the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery on Mothers Day, in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - May 25, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries: Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. Today, you're efficient, industrious, and express yourself in a winning manner. Do relax a little. Colour: Chrome | Number: 4
Taurus: You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people interfere with your work. A day to spend with friends, and quit worrying. Colour: Yellow | Number: 2
Gemini: Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed. Number: 7 | Colour: Tan
Cancer: You are feeling intuitive today, but you need to voice your concerns quietly and with the persons concerned. A great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. Colour: Cream | Number: 3
Leo: Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour. Colour: White | Number: 6
Virgo: Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Colour: Saffron | Number: 8
Libra: Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high today. Colour: Brown | Number: 5
Scorpio: Problem or frustrations regarding information may arise. A boss or superior giving you misguiding information.Deal with the needs of children and get into groups that deal with self-awareness. Colour: Magenta | Number: 4
Sagittarius: A lack of support or understanding makes you insecure. Keep communication lines open in close relationships. Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Colour: Gold | Number: 9
Capricorn: Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. .Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. Get help to finish a project if you need it. Control your emotions and everything will fall into place. Colour: Silver | Number: 7
Aquarius: Dynamite developments in business possible. An affair is getting out of hand, and you know it!Your keen intelligence will make your colleagues feel threatened. Colour: Saffron | Number: 1
Pisces: Meetings and short trips could be successful. Good news about a sibling. Your ideas may be good, but they aren't necessarily right for everyone. Keep your thoughts to yourself. Colour: Indigo | Number: 3
In Pics | 'World famous Lover' star Izabelle Leite's Instagram pictures go viral
Actress Izabelle Leite is making waves on the internet with her alluring social media pictures. The actress who once dated Indian captain Virat Kohli, keeps teasing her fans by sharing her daily routines. Here we take a look at some of her glamorous pictures that made everyone go weak in the knees.
(Image Credit: Instagram/xoizaleite)
Actress Izabelle Leite is making waves on the internet with her alluring social media pictures.
The actress, who once dated India captain Virat Kohli, keeps teasing her fans with scintillating pictures.
An ardent cinema lover, Izabelle entered showbiz by making her silver screen debut in Bollywood film 'Talaash - The Answer Lies Within' which starred Aamir Khan.
After proving her mettle in Bollywood, the actress moved down south and worked in several South Indian films.
Her last outing was with Vijay Devarakonda in Telugu film ‘World-Famous Lover’ (2020). In this photo, Izabelle is seen dubbing for Telugu film 'World Famous Lover'.
In an interview to a leading daily, Izabelle admitted her relationship. Reportedly, Izabelle dated Virat Kohli for two years before parting ways.
Apart from showbiz, Izabelle is also a known face in advertisement world. She has endorsed several top-notch beauty brands.
Izabelle loves to travel and her Instagram is full of her travel pictures. In this photo, Izabelle is seen touring Paris' famous tourist spot, Louvre Pyramid.
Bikini-clad Izabelle is seen swimming along with fishes in Brazil.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas up the style quotient high at Billboard Music Awards
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas upped their fashion game at the recently held Billboard Music Awards 2021 in Los Angeles.
(Image Credit: Instagram/priyankachopra)
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas upped their fashion game at the Billboard Music Awards 2021, held in Los Angeles.
Dressed in a thigh-high slit Dolce Gabbana gown with a plunging neckline, Priyanka made heads turn with her appearance. Her partner Nick was seen acing in a Fendi designer number.
Priyanka took to social media to post pictures from the event. She teamed the plunging dress with a thick belt and Bulgari jewels.
While Priyanka was one of the presenters, Nick gave a scintillating performance at the Billboard Music Awards 2021.
In pictures: Odisha, West Bengal prepare to face cyclone Yaas
With impending very severe cyclonic storm Yaas predicted to make landfall on the Odisha-West Bengal border, the state government has directed officials to take necessary precautions and is fully geared up to meet any eventuality of the impending cyclone 'Yaas'.
Indian Naval Ships and Aircraft standby for rescue and relief operations in the low-pressure areas ahead of landfall of cyclone Yass. Credit: PTI Photo
Armed Forces prepare to mitigate the impact of cyclone Yaas, which is expected to hit the Eastern Coast on May 26, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
NDRF team announce cyclone related alerts ahead of landfall of cyclone 'Yaas', in Howrah. Credit: PTI Photo
Fishermen repair fishing nets ahead of landfall of cyclone 'Yaas', in Puri. Credit: PTI Photo
NDRF team preapre ahead of landfall of cyclone 'Yaas', in Puri. Credit: PTI Photo
Armed Forces prepare to mitigate the impact of cyclone Yaas. Credit: PTI Photo
NDRF team announce cyclone related alerts ahead of landfall of cyclone 'Yaas', in Howrah. Credit: PTI Photo
Indian Coast Guard (ICG) mobilises its assets in view of cyclone Yaas. Credit: PTI Photo
Vessels anchored in River Ganga as a part of preparation for cyclone 'Yaas' in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo
Boats anchored at a beach in Puri. Credit: PTI Photo
A police person is seen making cyclone related warnings at Puri beach. Credit: PTI Photo